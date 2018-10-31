Superfast, secured Wi-Fi in cars: Make your car the perfect automotive office

In this new age connected world, Bentley has announced the launch of its Advanced Connectivity a first of its kind superfast and secured WiFI connectivity in cars. Bentley customers can now avail free uninterrupted mobile network coverage while travelling. This will further allow the owners to use its car as a connected executive office on the move.

Bentley says that while using the Bentley Advanced Connectivity WiFi system, the rear seat passenger is able to many entertainment and business applications while the car is on the move at speeds of 110 kmph. This also includes video streaming in HD on multiple devices. This new connectivity system can be accessed using a dedicated app on their smartphone. All 2019 Bentley cars and SUVs will feature this new super-fast WiFi service as a standard offering.

Customers will further benefit from the Bentley Skype for Business and many other virtual office applications including file sharing and edit files on the go. You can also further organise vital video conferences and conduct multiple meetings in a secured virtual environment. It is not just business apps, it also gets many features for in-car entertainment. Bentley says that it conducted a massive search to find right partners for its in-car connectivity requirements. It then narrowed down to Viasat to provide this first of the kind in-car technology.

Bentley Advanced Connectivity is a multi-channel virtual private network (VPN), which can aggregate up to three mobile network operators on one super-fast signal. The connectivity system is placed discreetly inside Bentley’s boot lid, with the router connected to the onboard DC power supply. Further, the WiFi router links to a broadband connected hub located at a static site. This hub then links the Bentley system to the broadband connection at the host site, for unparalleled connectivity, reliability and security.

Viasat currently manages over 14 million WiFi hotspots in over 30 countries and is also known for bringing satellite-enabled in-flight WiFi to major commercial and government aircraft worldwide.