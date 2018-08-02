Supercars worth Rs 40 crore including Porsche, Lamborghini crushed under a bulldozer! Here’s why

As many as 68 sports cars and fancy bikes were bulldozed by the Philippine President Rodrigo Durterte sending a strong message against major issues like corruption and smuggling in Phillippines. In a fight against crime and corruption supercars including the likes of Porsches, Mercedes, Lamborghini and Mustangs were bulldozed in front of the President himself in less than three minutes. A BBC video also shows some high-end Harley-Davidson motorcycles also being scrapped under the bulldozer. Reports also say that this is the second batch of smuggled goods being destroyed in the country.

These luxury cars and motorcycles were valued at almost Rs 40 crore and were smashed as a drive to promote anti-corruption governance. President Rodrigo Durterte was quoted as saying, "before a place can really be developed, or a viable place to do business, you have to establish law and order first.

Earlier a bulldozer destroyed smuggled luxury cars worth $1.2 million including the likes of Lexus, BMW, Audi and Land Rover SUVs, during the 116th Bureau of Customs founding anniversary in Metro Manila, Philippines. The Bureau of Customs seized $2.93 million worth of smuggled vehicles last year, part of the $866 million in seized goods, government data showed.

“It does not pay to evade taxes in the Philippines so might as well stop trying, because you will never succeed,” Duterte’s finance minister, Carlos Dominguez, told the local media before letting diggers loose on 20 slick-looking vehicles at a Manila port. A further 10 were simultaneously destroyed in ports in the southern cities of Davao and Cebu.

Image Reuters

President Duterte is known for his bloody war against drugs and has no soft spot for any crime or criminals. He has promised to promote “golden age of infrastructure” over six years, worth $180 billion. He has launched a comprehensive tax reform program to help fund it.

Video Courtesy: BBC