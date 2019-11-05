Japan govt unveils electric supercar made entirely of wood: What we know so far

If talking about the usage of wood in cars, you'd probably think of wood panels on the dash or perhaps wood finish in cheap cars for a 'premium' appeal. But, we now have a car made entirely of wood which comes from Japan's Ministry of Environment - talk about setting an example for the auto manufacturers. According to a Jalopnik report, the car's entire bodywork is made of nano cellulose fibers or plant-derived material that includes agricultural waste. The Ministry of Environment, Japan notes that the material is one-fifth the weight of and as strong as steel.

Using nano cellulose fibers for the vehicle's bodywork and part of the tub, it is half as heavy as a traditional car with a 10% reduction in overall mass. Not only is that fascinating, but the production process of this vehicle has also reduced carbon emissions associated with automobile manufacturing.

To say the least, it looks rather good for something that's made of plant material and reminds us of something like an Acura NSX. On the inside, the dash is obviously made of wood and the seats look like they're wrapped in kimono.

Taking electric motorcycles’ eco-friendliness to a whole new level with the body crafted out of wood

The highlight of the car is of course how it looks and what makes it look like that. Not much is known about the powertrain but the Jalopnik report further states that it could be powered by a hydrogen fuel cell system with a top speed of about er... 20 km/h.

But like we said, we don't know that yet and like we said the focus is on what makes it look like the way it does. It is a revolutionary idea that originated way out of the box – if powertrains are undergoing a big change, why not the bodywork as well.