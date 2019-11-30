Porsche 911 owner fined Rs 9.8 lakh in Ahmedabad! Here’s why

The Ahmedabad Police posted a tweet stating that in Ahmedabad West, during a routine check, they have found a Porsche 911 was stopped and slapped with a hefty fine. The supercar owner was found driving with no number plate nor having and valid documents. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, the owner of the supercar has been fined Rs 9.8 lakh and the vehicle has been detained.

The tweet posted by the Ahmedabad Police states that the vehicle was stopped by PSI MB Virja. The fine amount issued by the Ahmedabad Regional Transport Office is Rs 9.8 lakh, the official break up for the violations and its fines have not been released as yet.

During a routine checking in Ahmedabad West. Porsche 911 was caught by PSI MB Virja. The vehicle had No Number Plate and Valid Documents. Vehicle detained and slapped fine of Rs. 9 Lakh 80 Thousand (9,80,000 INR). #AhmedabadPolice #Rules4All pic.twitter.com/runtd5k8dX — Ahmedabad Police (@AhmedabadPolice) November 29, 2019

PTI reports that Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tejas Patel, said, “The silver colour car was stopped by the traffic police at Helmet crossroad here on Wednesday as it did not have number plates. On being questioned, the driver failed to produce valid documents of the vehicle. Therefore, we detained the car and issued an RTO memo under the Motor Vehicles Act. This means that he has to deposit the penalty with the RTO and come to us with a receipt to get back the vehicle,”

“We have come to know that the transport officials calculated all the pending dues, taxes and penalty on the car and slapped a fine of Rs 9.8 lakh. We will release the vehicle only after its owner pays the fine and shows us the receipt,” he added.

The Porsche 911 that was stopped by Ahmedabad Police is the previous generation model which is worth around Rs 2 crore. The car a Porsche 911 Carrera S model which is powered by a 3.8-litre flat-6 engine mounted at the rear of the vehicle and it generates 400hp and 440Nm of torque. The car has a top speed of 302kmph and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 4.3 seconds.