Sunny Leone Birthday: Maserati fan girl’s enviable luxury car collection

Sunny Leone has been adored by the youth in India for the roles she’s played in Bollywood films and the witty conversations she makes during interviews. Today she celebrates her 39th birthday and as great tradition, we’d like to wish her a very happy birthday by listing the fantastic luxury cars she has in her collection. With two Maserati’s in her expensive four-car collection, one would think she’s a Maserati fan and if she is, we love her more for it. Here’s to raising one for Leone and for Maserati and BMW and Audi.

Maserati Ghibli

Maserati hasn’t really been the first choice for many celebrities in India and it’s surprising why, while brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz are incredibly popular. Sunny Leone seems to have a knack for Maseratis as she owns two of them with the Maserati Ghibli being the latest addition. Ghibli, that used to be a GT car, now has been transformed into a full-size four-door saloon. It gets a twin-charged V6 petrol engine that puts out to the tune of 330 hp. Price tag? A mere Rs 1.14 crore.

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte gets a 3-litre diesel engine that puts out 275 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. The Quattroporte was gifted to Sunny by her husband Daniel Weber, who paid Rs 1.44 crore for it. Here’s to wishing more women can get husbands like him.

BMW 7-Series

The 7-Series is the flagship luxury saloon in the BMW’s lineup and is the first choice for many rich and famous in the country for it carries a price of Rs 1.17 crore. It gets a 6-litre petrol engine churning out 544 bhp and 750 Nm of torque mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. BMW 7-Series a lot more beyond a 0-100 km/h time of five seconds. It comes packed with tech like massaging seats and loads more. This was also a gift from her husband.

Audi A5

Audi A5 gets a 3.0-litre top-of-the-line TFSI V6 supercharged engine that makes 272 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, which helps it do 0-100 km/h in under six seconds. Sunny apparently owns the A5 in the US. The A5 is the cheapest car is Sunny Leone’s car collection and well, it’s priced at Rs 55.48 lakh.

