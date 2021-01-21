69% in India keen on subscription-based vehicle ownership: Deloitte study finds

While 38% of consumers intend to postpone the vehicle purchase an equal number of consumers also intend to preschedule their vehicle purchase indicating demand prevails

By:January 21, 2021 5:15 PM
Image for representational purposes only

A new study shows that 69 percent of Indian consumers are willing to try subscription-based ownership and servicing of different models from the same brand. Deloitte Global Automotive Consumer Study 2021 states that the emerging trend, at the back of the pandemic which has left them more cost-conscious, is seen the highest among Indian consumers, followed by China and the Republic of Korea. With 37 percent of consumers planning to buy a car in India much earlier than planned, a subscription model is a viable option for the consumer, OEMs as well as distributors indicating greater demand for mobility options in the marketplace.

The study, in its 12th year, provides insights from 24,000 consumers across 23 countries on how they feel about electric vehicles, vehicle purchasing, financing, and more. According to the study, Indian consumers have altered their timeline for acquiring a new vehicle, and are willing to consider more affordable options.

Shift in consumer mindset

Shifts in consumer mindset show them rethinking about not only their next vehicle purchase but also what type of vehicle they will buy next. Timelines for acquiring their next vehicle vary greatly across the world and approximately one-third of consumers in India (38 percent) plan on delaying their next vehicle purchase and 65 percent of consumers intend to acquire a less expensive vehicle indicating a downside demand risk in the country.

Newer financing options emerging and over 50 percent of Indian consumers would like to go for early termination as an option for vehicle finance accounts.

Also read: How car rental could be your new safety move against COVID-19 after lockdown

Significant uptick in technology adoption

Indian consumers show a strong inclination towards digital and technology adoption as 81% of them prefer connected cars, owing to the benefits and convenience that comes through smartphone connectivity.

There is also a conscious approach seen towards data sharing, as 66 percent of Indians fear data theft and hacking into their connected car. Indian respondents have shown willingness to pay up to Rs 25,000 more for a vehicle with advanced technologies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India launch date out: Key facts about British brand's flagship roadster

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India launch date out: Key facts about British brand's flagship roadster

Hero MotoCorp marks roll out of 10 crore units: Unveils 6 celebration editions signed by Shah Rukh Khan

Hero MotoCorp marks roll out of 10 crore units: Unveils 6 celebration editions signed by Shah Rukh Khan

Delhi gets India’s first Porsche Studio! Special interactive dealership now open

Delhi gets India’s first Porsche Studio! Special interactive dealership now open

Fixcraft: How a start-up is helping provide high quality car repair at lower costs

Fixcraft: How a start-up is helping provide high quality car repair at lower costs

Okinawa Dual electric scooter launched in India: Price, specs, features of Gemopai Miso rival

Okinawa Dual electric scooter launched in India: Price, specs, features of Gemopai Miso rival

Renault India sales network expands to 500 touchpoints in 2020: All-new Kiger unveil on 28 Jan

Renault India sales network expands to 500 touchpoints in 2020: All-new Kiger unveil on 28 Jan

Video: India's First Porsche Studio in Delhi Walkaround | Porsche 911 Exhaust Sound

Video: India's First Porsche Studio in Delhi Walkaround | Porsche 911 Exhaust Sound

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched: C-Class, A4 rival priced at Rs 51.5 lakh

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched: C-Class, A4 rival priced at Rs 51.5 lakh

2021 Honda Grom 125 patented in India: Navi's return in a bigger, better avatar?

2021 Honda Grom 125 patented in India: Navi's return in a bigger, better avatar?

Top 5 facts about 'The Beast' presidential car as Joe Biden takes oath as the 46th US President

Top 5 facts about 'The Beast' presidential car as Joe Biden takes oath as the 46th US President

World's largest scooter factory will also be India's most advanced: Ola-Siemens join hands

World's largest scooter factory will also be India's most advanced: Ola-Siemens join hands

Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in India in 2020 and their market share

Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in India in 2020 and their market share

TVS XL100 Winner Edition launched: New features, price of India's only moped

TVS XL100 Winner Edition launched: New features, price of India's only moped

FADA seeks demand-led growth-oriented budget: Highlights recommendations to revive auto industry

FADA seeks demand-led growth-oriented budget: Highlights recommendations to revive auto industry

2021 Volvo S60 launched in India: Price, specs, features of improved 3 Series, A4, C-Class rival

2021 Volvo S60 launched in India: Price, specs, features of improved 3 Series, A4, C-Class rival

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched with Alexa connectivity, massage seats and more

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched with Alexa connectivity, massage seats and more

Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in 2021: Launch timelines for Streetfighter V4, new Monster & more

Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in 2021: Launch timelines for Streetfighter V4, new Monster & more

Maruti Suzuki Jimny exports begin: SUV now being made in India

Maruti Suzuki Jimny exports begin: SUV now being made in India

Hyundai Motor India signs MoU with IIT Delhi: Extends Kona electric SUV for research and training

Hyundai Motor India signs MoU with IIT Delhi: Extends Kona electric SUV for research and training

Price hike alert! Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ertiga costlier by this much

Price hike alert! Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ertiga costlier by this much