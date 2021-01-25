Sub-compact SUVs with highest boot space: Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and more

At a time when carrying all the essentials is like second nature, the boot of a vehicle or the storage spaces it has is counted upon the most.

At a time when carrying all the essentials is like second nature, the boot of a vehicle or the storage spaces it has is counted upon the most. While different vehicles give a sense of storage spaces, in India the maximum buyers are for the sub-compact SUVs. These sub-compact SUVs bring with them a sense of the high-riding position of a 4×4 vehicle and at the same time, are cost-effective. That they bolster your social image is an altogether different topic. Today, we have compiled a list (not that you aren’t aware) of sub-4m “SUVs” in India that offer you the best boot space. These are numbers given by manufacturers, with all the seats up. When the seats are folded (if there is an option), the space obviously becomes big. But, then you will have to ask the in-laws to take a taxi. Not a bad idea!

We will start in ascending order. If you’re impatient enough to know the car with the highest boot volume, then scroll to the last.

New Mahindra Thar

The new Mahindra Thar is one capable vehicle as we saw during a 200km journey to Alibag and back. It can genuinely seat four in decent comfort. There are okay storage spaces in the cabin though some more will definitely be not missed. Again, the boot space is the lowest in class – 190 litres.

Mahindra XUV300

Not surprisingly, another Mahindra joins the list. One of the most feature-loaded small SUV there is, the Mahindra XUV300, is just ahead of the Thar. The Mahindra XUV300 boasts a boot space of 257 litres. Given the development time they took with this one, may be the boot space could also have been thought of in a better fashion.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza/Toyota Urban Cruiser

One of the most popular compact SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the one which set the sales chart on fire. This with just one engine and transmission combo. Commendable, indeed! However, the one place where the Brezza lacked and still does is the boot space. It is only 328 litres.

Nissan Magnite

The new Nissan Magnite has just been launched and the pricing too is spot on. It has got the necessary features to keep you happy as well. The boot space though may not be up to the requirement of many. At 336 litres, it is slightly up from what the Brezza offers but significantly lower than the class best.

Ford EcoSport

The SUV that started it all is still holding its fort. An all-new Ford EcoSport is expected sometime later this year but for now, the current one has on offer only 348 litres of boot space.

Tata Nexon

Apart from the Mahindra XUV300, the Tata Nexon too is a five-star rated SUV according to Global NCAP. Tata has been giving timely updates to the Nexon and hence its sales chart performance has been steady. The boot space at 350 litres is decent enough.

Hyundai Venue

While platform sharing is fine, it is the engineering that matters. In this case, the Venue with the virtue of being the first launch, happens to have a lower boot volume of 350 litres as opposed to its cousin the Kia Sonet.

Honda WR-V

Honda’s “Man maximum, machine minimum” philosophy can be seen in the WR-V. The Honda WR-V, though slow-selling, boasts a 363-litre boot space. It has the second most spacious cargo space in this mix.

Kia Sonet

Drumrolls…the Kia Sonet is the compact SUV with the highest boot space. It boasts 392 litres of space at the rear. Now, this should be enough for a couple of airport runs.

