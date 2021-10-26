Sub-compact cars with highest ground clearance – Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Planning to buy a sub-compact car with high ground clearance? Here's a list of sub-compact cars with highest ground clearance for your help, which includes the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and more.

High ground clearance in cars is the demand of the hour. Most highways are being upgraded into expressways, and construction work is at its full pace. Resultantly, a lot of diversions are in existence and so are bad patches of roads. To make way through them without damaging the underbelly, all that we need is high ground clearance. Well, let us not forget that the remaining roadways in the country aren’t uptight either. So here’s a list of sub-compact cars with highest ground clearance.

Tata Punch – 187 mm

Topping this list is the newest entry from Tata Motors’ stable – Punch. The Tata Punch is a sub-compact SUV from the brand. Underpinned by the same ALFA platform that is used on the Altroz, the Punch sits 187 mm above the ground. It is the highest ground clearance available in this segment. Prices for the Punch start from Rs. 5.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Datsun redi-GO – 187 mm

With a similar ground clearance as the Tata Punch is the Datsun redi-GO. It has a ground clearance of 187 mm. The tall-boy hatchback is available with two engine choices – 800cc petrol and 1000cc petrol. The redi-GO is priced from Rs. 3.97 lakh (ex-showroom), and prices go up to Rs. 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kwid – 184 mm

The Renault Kwid is the smallest offering of the French carmaker in the country. It comes with a ground clearance of 184 mm, and hence, it makes its way to this list of sub-compact cars with highest ground clearance. Underpinned by the same architecture as the Datsun redi-GO, Renault Kwid is also on sale with two engine options – 0.8L and 1.0L petrol motors. The option of AMT is also available here. Prices start from Rs. 4.06 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Tata Tiago NRG – 181 mm

The Tata Tiago NRG has been recently launched in the country in its facelifted avatar at a starting price of Rs. 6.57 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered with a ground clearance of 181 mm, which is quite high for a hatchback of this size. Well, in comparison to the regular trims of the Tiago, NRG variants come with rugged body cladding making it look slightly meaner.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso – 180 mm

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is a fun-to-drive vehicle. Thanks to the well-tuned suspension and chassis. Also, it has a ground clearance of 180 mm to take on the tall speed bumps with a full load in the cabin. The S-Presso is sold with a 1000cc motor that also does duties on the WagonR and Celerio. It is priced at Rs. 3.78 lakh for the entry-level trim. In fact, buyers can also opt for a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis – 180 mm

Another Maruti Suzuki car on this list of sub-compact cars with highest ground clearance is the Ignis. Designed for the millennials, Maruti Suzuki Ignis has polarizing opinions from the masses. Nevertheless, this compact hatchback comes with a ground clearance of 180 mm, which is good enough to tackle roughly everything with an FWD layout. It comes with a super-refined 1.2L K-Series motor with two transmission choices – 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. The base-spec trim is priced at Rs. 5.10 lakh, while the range-topping variant comes up to Rs. 7.47 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Tiago – 170 mm

The Tata Tiago in its non-NRG variants also boasts a high ground clearance of 170 mm. The regular trims of the Tiago sit high enough, off the ground, to deal with most speed bumps and potholes of the infamous Indian roads. Well, the prices for the Tiago start from Rs. 4.99 lakh and it is available with a 1.2L petrol motor only. Transmission choices include a stick shift manual and an AMT.

Hyundai i20 – 170 mm

The Hyundai i20 also joins this list of sub-compact cars with highest ground clearance. Although, the low-slung appeal of the South Korean premium hatchback doesn’t make it look like a high-riding vehicle. Nevertheless, it has a ground clearance of 170 mm. Talking of the prices, the entry-level trim retails for Rs. 6.91 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, there are a slew of engine-gearbox combinations available here. In fact, the sportier i20 N Line also retains the same 170 mm of ground clearance.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno – 170 mm

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a ground clearance of 170 mm. Although, the car’s overall height is 1,510 mm. With neat packaging on the inside, it also offers ample space for the occupants. The Baleno is available with a 1.2L motor, and select trims come fitted with a mild-hybrid system as well. Prices for the Baleno start from Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and top out at Rs. 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Glanza – 170 mm

The Toyota Glanza sits 170 mm above the ground. Being a repurposed iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, it has the same ground clearance as the Baleno. However, it is priced slightly higher with a starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

