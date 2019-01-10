Stunning new BMW X7 to be sold in two trims in India

Indian luxury SUV market is about to get a new entrant in the form of the stunning new BMW X7 very soon. The car will land on the Indian soil somewhere around September this year and the company has also indirectly confirmed the launch by updating its official Indian web portal with the new X7. Earlier it was assumed that the only the lower powered xDrive40i and xDrive30d units will be brought to India but the BMW official handle has revealed that standard engine options for the X7 will be offered in two trim levels including the Design Pure Excellence and M Sport.

In terms of externals, the M Sport package will be sharing the exact same body visuals as the higher-spec X7 M50d. The similarities will not just be limited to the external body but the cabin too will be the same. The BMW X7 will be available in five variants and each one will get six exterior paint finishes, 10 interior upholstery options, and seven options for the dashboard finish.

In term of safety and convenience feature list, the M Sport trims will be more generously packed with features compared to the Design Pure Excellence trims.

As per the earlier reports, the xDrive40i and xDrive30d variants will be locally assembled to keep the costs in check, on the other hand, the X7 M50d will land in the India market through a CBU route.

How much will the BMW X7 cost?

There are no official confirmations on the pricing part as of yet, but the car will certainly land above the 1 Cr price tag. The X7 will share the segment space with luxury SUV behemoths such as Mercedes GLS and Land Rover Discovery.

Stay tuned as we bring you more updates on the same.