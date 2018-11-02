Stunning new Audi RSQ E-Tron to feature in Will Smith starrer ‘Spies in Disguise’

The stunning Audi RSQ E-Tron concept will be featured in the upcoming Will Smith movie. The futuristic and sharp looking model can be seen in the upcoming Will Smith's 'Spies in Disguise' and the German auto giant has designed the car especially for the movie. Audi and Will Smith have previously come together in the year 2004 in the movie iRobot. In the movie, the character played by Will Smith that has been named Lance Sterling can be seen driving the car. One of the most impressive highlights of the Audi RSQ E-Tron concept is that the traditional outside rear view mirrors have been replaced by cameras that makes it really futuristic. Another one is the foldable steering wheel which in itself seems to have taken its inspiration from a sci-fi movie.

A stereotype gear shift lever is also present on the Audi RSQ E-Tron concept to change gears. This is despite the fact that the car has an autonomous driving mode. The manual gear stick offers more control to the driver. The car also gets a hologram speedometer, multiple dashboard displays and many more features that will make you go down on your knees and wonder if all this would have been in the real world so that you can imagine as your dream car. The styling of the new concept model is a mix of the Audi R8 and the company's PB18 E-Tron concept and needless to say, the result is as exciting what it should be.

The new Audi RSQ E-Tron is preasumably an evolution of the RSQ concept that was shown in iRobot. The movie 'Spies in Disguise' will be hitting the silver screens in September 2019 and hence, you will have to wait for some months before you can get to see the Audi RSQ E-Tron concept car in action. Stay tuned to Express Drives for more updates!