FCA stopped manufacturing and selling Fiat-branded cars in India back in 2019, ahead of the implementation of BS6 emission norms.

Fiat is an iconic automotive brand that got lost amidst some serious competition and changing economic conditions in the Indian market. From Premiere Padmini to Punto, the company boasted a bunch of vehicles that catered to the thirst of pure driving enthusiasts. Its submergence broke the hearts of many Indian auto fanatics.

Formerly a part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), latest reports claim that the Italian brand could make a return to our shores. Reports suggest that Stellantis is contemplating on relaunching the Fiat brand in India.

Fiat relaunch: Stellantis M platform coming to India?

The third largest automotive conglomerate in the world, Stellantis owns all brands under the FCA and PSA groups and currently operates Jeep and Citroen brands in India. The Dutch conglomerate is likely to leverage the STLA Medium (M) platform to resurrect Fiat in India. The STLA M architecture was globally unveiled last month and is expected to make its way to our market.

Further, it is understood that this platform could be underpinning future Jeep and Citroen models including the new-gen Jeep Compass slated to debut by 2026. Similarly, the Fiat brand could also utilise the STLA M platform for its future models that could make it a case for Fiat’s relaunch in India.

STLA Medium (M) architecture

Reportedly, Stellantis is currently studying the market viability for Fiat to bring its own models based on the same platform with minimal investment. The STLA M architecture is a modular platform capable of underpinning a wide variety of vehicles in the C and D segments, ranging from 4.3 metre to 4.9 metre in overall length with wheelbases 2.7 metre to 2.9 metre.

This platform can underpin both hybrid and fully electric vehicles, offering multiple configurations including front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive using a dual-motor set-up. It can house battery packs up to 98 kWh, returning a range of over 700 km on the WLTP cycle.

Fiat relaunch: Probable models for India

Globally, Fiat outsold its sister brands from Stellantis in the 1st half of 2023 with the all-electric Fiat 500 becoming the top selling hatchback in the A-segment. Going into the future, this model could be a very promising entry-level electric vehicle for the Indian market.

Fiat 500 electric hatchback

Also, the compact SUV space in India has been booming since the last few years. Last month, the compact SUV segment sold over 41K vehicles with 60% YoY growth and 16% MoM growth. In this regard, the Fiat Pulse could be an attractive option since it has tasted success in Latin American markets.

Stellantis owns three manufacturing plants in India including one in Hosur, one in Ranjangaon and one in Thiruvallur. Therefore, it remains to be seen how the company rationalises production for the upcoming STLA M vehicles.

(Source: The Economic Times)