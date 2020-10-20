SSC Tuatara world’s new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

Step aside Koenigsegg, Bugatti, the Americans have just eclipsed the 500kph barrier. The SSC Tuatara now holds the official world record as the fastest car in the world.

By:October 20, 2020 1:32 PM

If you have been keeping a tab on the “World’s Fastest Car” records. You would be familiar with the ongoing duel between Bugatti and Koenigsegg. But, if you have been following even more closely, you would have heard about an American company called SSC North America who make the SSC Tuatara. A vehicle designed specifically to rival the Koenigseggs and the Bugattis. This is especially in the pursuit of the title of being “The fastest car in the world”. The SSC Tuatara has become just that! A new world record has been set by the Tuatara confirming a top speed of a whopping 508kph. This shatters any other record set by the French/Germans and Swedes.

Although the Bugatti Chiron set its fastest top speed of 490kph, it wasn’t officially written in the record books. That test run wasn’t a production vehicle spec you can buy and due to the dual run rule. To set an official record, the car must be driven in opposite directions and the average of the top speeds achieved on each run would be classified as the official record.

SSC Tuatara: Fastest car in the world

The Tuatara only had to beat the older world record of 457.94kph. This was held officially by the Koenigsegg Agera RS which was set in the same opposite direction format. The SSC Tuatara destroyed the Agera RS and also the Chiron’s top speed with its runs. The Tuatara clocked in an average top speed of 508kph on an 11.2km stretch of road in Pahrump, Nevada near Las Vegas. The first run clocked at 301.07mph (484.53kph) and 331.15mph (532.93kph) on the second run. Thus, resulting in an average top speed of 316.11mph (508.73kph).

Your move Koenigsegg

The Tuatara used the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres for the run. It set the record on the same stretch of road which was used by Koenigsegg for its attempt with the Agera RS. Now, its Koenigsegg’s move with the Jesko Absolut which has been pipped to be the car to beat the 500kph barrier as well. But Koenigsegg has stated that the Jesko Absolut will be their final attempt at the title of the top speed world record. The after the Jesko Absolut, Koenigsegg will no longer take part in the battle for the record.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ather 450 Plus electric scooter's price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Ather 450 Plus electric scooter's price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe video review: Specs, features, price

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe video review: Specs, features, price

KTM launches ride experiences for Duke, RC, ADV customers: First 1,000 to avail special offer

KTM launches ride experiences for Duke, RC, ADV customers: First 1,000 to avail special offer

2020 MotoGP: 8 winners in 9 races! Rins sweeps victory as Alex Marquez takes 2nd MotoGP podium

2020 MotoGP: 8 winners in 9 races! Rins sweeps victory as Alex Marquez takes 2nd MotoGP podium

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank team up to offer festive financing offers: Rs 799 per lakh per month EMI & more benefits!

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank team up to offer festive financing offers: Rs 799 per lakh per month EMI & more benefits!

Bajaj Dominar 400 price increased yet again: Flagship Bajaj costlier by this much

Bajaj Dominar 400 price increased yet again: Flagship Bajaj costlier by this much

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo bags 10th pole at Aragon despite trip to medical centre after FP3

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo bags 10th pole at Aragon despite trip to medical centre after FP3

Maruti Suzuki Service Festival starts: Discount offers on service, free car wash

Maruti Suzuki Service Festival starts: Discount offers on service, free car wash