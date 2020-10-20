SSC Tuatara world’s new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

Step aside Koenigsegg, Bugatti, the Americans have just eclipsed the 500kph barrier. The SSC Tuatara now holds the official world record as the fastest car in the world.

If you have been keeping a tab on the “World’s Fastest Car” records. You would be familiar with the ongoing duel between Bugatti and Koenigsegg. But, if you have been following even more closely, you would have heard about an American company called SSC North America who make the SSC Tuatara. A vehicle designed specifically to rival the Koenigseggs and the Bugattis. This is especially in the pursuit of the title of being “The fastest car in the world”. The SSC Tuatara has become just that! A new world record has been set by the Tuatara confirming a top speed of a whopping 508kph. This shatters any other record set by the French/Germans and Swedes.

Although the Bugatti Chiron set its fastest top speed of 490kph, it wasn’t officially written in the record books. That test run wasn’t a production vehicle spec you can buy and due to the dual run rule. To set an official record, the car must be driven in opposite directions and the average of the top speeds achieved on each run would be classified as the official record.

SSC Tuatara: Fastest car in the world

The Tuatara only had to beat the older world record of 457.94kph. This was held officially by the Koenigsegg Agera RS which was set in the same opposite direction format. The SSC Tuatara destroyed the Agera RS and also the Chiron’s top speed with its runs. The Tuatara clocked in an average top speed of 508kph on an 11.2km stretch of road in Pahrump, Nevada near Las Vegas. The first run clocked at 301.07mph (484.53kph) and 331.15mph (532.93kph) on the second run. Thus, resulting in an average top speed of 316.11mph (508.73kph).

Your move Koenigsegg

The Tuatara used the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres for the run. It set the record on the same stretch of road which was used by Koenigsegg for its attempt with the Agera RS. Now, its Koenigsegg’s move with the Jesko Absolut which has been pipped to be the car to beat the 500kph barrier as well. But Koenigsegg has stated that the Jesko Absolut will be their final attempt at the title of the top speed world record. The after the Jesko Absolut, Koenigsegg will no longer take part in the battle for the record.

