Spyros Chaos: Insane 3,000hp Bugatti, Koenigsegg rival from Greece!

The Greeks are calling it the worlds first ‘Ultra-Car’ because super, hyper and mega was just not enough. Also, it offers up to 3,000hp and it is appropriately called the ‘Chaos’!

At the cancelled 2020 Geneva Motor Show, Koenigsegg announced the Jesko Absolut following which it will no longer pursue the outright top speed record for a road car. The Jesko Absolut is pegged to be the first road-legal car to crack the 500kmph speed barrier. Currently, the fastest is the Bugatti Chiron (with some modifications) holds the record of 490kmph. The 8-litre quad-turbo W16 Bugatti engine generates 1,500hp, while the Jesko Absolute has a 5-litre, twin-turbo V8 with 1,700hp at its disposal. The power in the Swedish megacar is channelled to the rear wheels through a 9-clutch 9-speed automatic transmission… yes, 9-clutches!

But a Greek visionary by the name of Spyros Panopoulos thought it just wasn’t enough and didn’t rock his boat. Spyros penned down his vision of what he claims could outclass both the Bugatti and Koenigsegg, along with McLaren, Pagani, and others.

Meet the Spyros Chaos!

I mean not exactly ‘meet’ because it isn’t finished yet, nor has it been revealed entirely.

But here is a glimpse of what the Spyros Chaos will look like. The Chaos is the first-ever car of such calibre come out of Greece.

Currently, we only know what the rear-end and the exhaust tips of the ‘Ultra’ car will look like. And the exquisite design does make one thing absolutely clear… the name ‘Chaos’ is extremely appropriate. If The Joker, Bane and Darth Vader had a weird love child, it would drive the Chaos without a shadow of a doubt.

Spyros Panopoulos with the yet to be unveiled Spyros Chaos ultracar

What solidifies the appropriation of the name ‘Chaos’ are the claimed specifications. The Chaos will be powered by a 4.0-litre V10 engine which is extremely lightweight, built from a single billet of aluminium. It will be equipped with two turbos made titanium, ceramic and carbon fibre. The valve-train and crankshaft are also extremely lightweight built from Titanium and is 3D printed. The transmission is an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox and uses an all-wheel-drive system.

With titanium 3d printed pistons & rods, the engine is said to deliver 2,000hp at 11,000rpm. But, should you be nerdy enough to look and equip it with ceramic 3d printed pistons & carbon fibre rods, then it will be able to produce a whopping 3,000hp at 12,000rpm!

3D printed carbon composite connecting rods of the Chaos

The monocoque chassis is built from zylon, while the body is made in a mixture of carbon-fibre and Kevlar. The mechanical components, on the other hand, are made from titanium & magnesium. The wheels are made from titanium as well. It will use 416mm carbon-ceramic brakes to help with stopping power. The exhaust tips are titanium with quad 3D printed outlets that also look highly exotic.

Spyros claims that the Chaos will offer a power-to-weight ratio of 2-horsepower for every kilogram (2:1). The only way to beat the old Koenigsegg One:1, the first megacar, on paper. Drivers of the Chaos could be able to reach up to a claimed 3G with acceleration in certain conditions.

The images from Spyros’ Instagram show the tail-lamps are also 3D printed with Matrix LEDs

Spyros promises to create Chaos in limited numbers only and will use technology and materials borrowed from F1 and the aerospace industry. The full car is only expected to be revealed at the 2021 Geneva Motor Show, but the figures might sound preposterously ludicrous, but then again, everyone thought the same about the Veyron, Koenigsegg and Pagani when they first arrived. All of them made us believe anything is possible. So let’s give the Spyros Chaos the benefit of the doubt and hope that this Greek ‘Ultra-car’ does live up to the claims.

