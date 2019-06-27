Spot this red Ambassador on the streets to win a gift from the German embassy

The Hindustan Ambassador has been India’s automotive pride and joy ever since Hindustan Motors started manufacturing the car in 1958. The Ambassador was based on the Morris Oxford Series-III which itself was manufactured from 1956 to 1959. Hindustan Motors bought the rights and tooling from Morris Motors and branded it as the Ambassador. While the Oxford went out of production, Hindustan Motors kept manufacturing the Ambassador and it only ceased manufacturing in 2014 and received very few updates during its lifecycle.

While the Ambassador was quite a woeful machine to drive, it did manage to win over many hearts with nostalgia in India and elsewhere. For example, the German Ambassador to India, Walter J Linder drives around the street of New Delhi in his official Cherry-red Hindustan Ambassador running on diplomatic plates and a German flag, for which he is well known for.

10 lucky winners can get a small scale model of the Ambassador and a visit to the German Embassy. Picture Credit: ANI

What is interesting is that in the world of social media, the German Ambassador has decided to run an online competition where if anyone who spots his red Ambassador on the streets of Delhi, 10 lucky winners can win a scaled version of his red coloured classic Indian car and win a chance to visit the German Embassy as well.

Linder said to ANI "Whosoever spots my red ambassador in the streets of New Delhi, will get a baby Ambassador car. The idea for the content came to my mind after I witnessed the love of the people towards my Ambassador. This is the car Indians look and wave at. It has become a personality. So, I thought since people love it so much, let's have a contest,"