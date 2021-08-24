Sportier-looking Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled in India: Bookings open

What AMG is to Mercedes-Benz, the N Line is to Hyundai, however, the i20 N Line in India will not be a full-fledged N-Line with a more powerful engine lineup

Hyundai Motor India opened bookings for the upcoming i20 N Line in India at Rs 25,000. The car was unveiled as the very first N Line that Hyundai will retail in the country. What AMG is to Mercedes-Benz, the N Line is to Hyundai, however, the i20 N Line in India will not be a full-fledged N-Line with a more powerful engine lineup but a sportier-looking version of the Hyundai i20 with some tweaks to give it a sporty character.

The i20 N Line has been styled as per Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy with motorsport-inspired design cues. The front grille on the i20 has been inspired by a chequered flag and displays the N Line badge. It gets a two-tone bumper with ‘Athletic Red’ inserts.

The hatchback will come with R16 Diamond Cut alloys, a red finish for the front brake callipers and red inserts on the side sill garnish. The rear is highlighted by a tailgate spoiler with side wings. The Tail lamps are connected by a dark chrome garnish and it gets a twin tip muffler on the exhaust. The tailgate also features the N Line emblem.

The interior gets chequered flag design faux leather seats with N Line logo, ‘Athletic Red’ interior highlights, red ambient lights, sporty metal pedals, iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) gear knob with N logo, DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) gear knob with N Logo, and a three-spoke steering wheel with N logo.

The i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre GDi petrol engine that make 120 PS at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm, paired with either a seven-speed DCT or a six-speed iMT. The fuel economy is claimed at 20.25 kpl from the DCT and 20 kpl from the iMT.

In terms of safety, the i20 N Line comes with disc brakes on four wheels, electronic stability control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM).

The upcoming i20 N Line gets 10.25″ HD touchscreen infotainment & navigation system and Digital cluster with TFT multi-information display (MID). It’ll feature Hyundai Bluelink connected car tech with over-the-air (OTA) map updates (16 Free OTA Map Updates over 8 Years). It boasts a total of 58 connected features, along with new voice control commands.

Hyundai i20 N Line will be offered with four monotone colour options – Thunder Blue (new), Fiery Red, Titan Grey and Polar White, as well as two dual-tone colour options – Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof.

