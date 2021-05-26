Sportier Bentley Bentayga S with 542hp, and 7 seats unveiled

To complement this performance, Bentley have added a new sports exhaust that claims to give a "more performance-oriented feel."

Bentley, in its communication material, says that the Bentayga S is the sportiest SUV they have made. This when the manufacturer has hybrid, V8, and Speed versions to its credit. The S division in Bentley is highly revered for performance vehicles with an edge to them. To achieve this, the engineers at the company’s carbon neutral Crewe factory have added 15 per cent damper stiffness, a sportier Sport mode ESC tune, and Dynamic Ride. All this has resulted in a car that does 0-100kmph in 4.4 seconds and goes on to achieve a top whack of 290kmph. Bentley claims that the driving range of this super SUV is 654km. The engine is the same twin-turbo, 4.4-litre. V8 petrol. This engine is good for 542hp of power and 770Nm of torque. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic.

To complement this performance, Bentley have added a new sports exhaust that claims to give a “more performance-oriented feel.” This car also has a 500mm wading capability. Along with this, one will also get four dedicated off-road modes (Snow and Wet Grass, Dirt and Gravel, Mud and Trail, and Sand) with the optional All-Terrain spec. As far as the looks go, the Bentley Bentayga S will have new 22-inch blacked out wheels in three different patterns. Black is the theme here with black treatment to all exterior bright ware, matched with black door mirrors and black-painted side sills. Bentey designers have also added a black tint to the LED headlamps, tail lights as well as the spoiler.

Inside, Alcantara has been introduced to the seat cushions and back rest centre panels, gear lever, steering wheel, upper trim and headlining. The driver instrument console has been borrowed from the Speed – fully-digital unit. Bentley recently launched the Bentayga in BS6 tune in India and the S could well be on its way here too.

