Sponsored: Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition: Most premium Rapid at unbelievable prices

Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition sedan has been launched in India at a rather aggressive price of Rs 9.75 lakh and offers many new features and premium interior styling than the competition in the segment. This new Onyx edition on the Skoda Rapid gets a modified new design and features a black grille with bits of chrome that stand out visually from the standard Rapid. The sedan gets many design elements finished in all-black, which enhances the Rapid's dynamic appearance. The exteriors are accentuated by glossy black 16” Clubber alloy wheels with identical bolt caps and the ORVMs also get the same glossy black treatment. The headlamp cluster gets Quartz-cut projector lens with a white bulb and chrome eyelashes styled LED DRLs, all of which give the car a premium and contemporary look. The fender of the car comes with Onlyx badge inscribed on to the car, giving it a visual distinction.

Interiors of Skoda Rapid Onyx edition are by far the most premium offering on the Rapid sedan. The dashboard is finished in dual tone Ebony-Sand shade complemented by perforated beige and wood design leatherette upholstery. The flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel adds to the overall sporty appeal and gets black stitching that makes it different from the standard variants of the Rapid. In the centre of the dash there's a neatly integrated 6.5-inch coloured touchscreen infotainment system synced with SmartLink technology that enables selected apps including navigation on the screen. It also supports phone connectivity options including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The rear windshield gets sunblinds and the car also gets a lot of storage spaces. On the safety front, dual-airbags with ABS comes as a standard fitment and the car also gets a rear-parking camera with sensors. Skoda Rapid Onyx edition gets an anti-theft alarm system which will also enable interior monitoring, thereby safeguarding your prized possession.

Mechanically, Skoda Rapid Onyx remains unchanged and gets its power from the pr9ven and impressive 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine that makes 109 bhp of power along with 250 Nm of torque and the petrol duties are done by a 1.6-litre engine making 104 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 153Nm. The diesel engine is also offered with DSG gearbox while petrol gets the option of an Automatic gearbox along with the regular 6-Speed manual. Skoda claims a mileage of 21.72 kmpl (diesel DSG) and 21.13 kmpl (diesel MT) and 15.41 kmpl ( petrol MT) and 14.84 kmpl (petrol AT) respectively.

Skoda Auto India is also offering many goodies like the cushion pillows, thereby enhancing the value-for-money quotient of the car further. The Skoda Rapid Onyx edition is priced aggressively between Rs 9.75 lakh to 12.73 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Variant wise prices of Skoda Rapid Onyx edition:

Skoda Rapid Onyx 1.6 MPI Petrol Engine, Manual Transmission - Rs 975,000

Skoda Rapid Onyx 1.6 MPI Petrol Engine, Automatic Transmission - Rs 1,099,000

Skoda Rapid Onyx 1.5 TDI CR Diesel Engine, Manual Transmission - Rs 1,158,000

Skoda Rapid Onyx 1.5 TDI CR Diesel Engine, Automatic Transmission - Rs 1,273,000