Spinny used car buying platform announces these preventive measures for safe vehicle purchase

It is being claimed that 71% of the buyers affirmed Spinny's contactless experience as the key reason to choose Spinny, second to the quality and fair and fixed pricing of the cars. More details on how Spinny is ensuring a safe car buying experience below!

Spinny online used car platform has announced some preventive measures ahead of the festive season. The company has launched ‘With Extra Care’ initiative in this regard and is also ramping up its services to deliver a safe car buying experience to the customers. The said ‘With Extra Care’ initiative will focus on the safety of the customers and will enable home test drives and home deliveries of vehicles in order to ensure a zero-contact and seamless end-user experience. It is being claimed that 71% of the buyers affirmed Spinny’s contactless experience as the key reason to choose Spinny, second to the quality and fair and fixed pricing of the cars. The fixed price approach also allows new-age customers, who are proponents of making big decisions like buying a car online, to decide with peace of mind, with minimum interactions.

In addition to these announcements, Spinny has also introduced the Spinny Buyback feature that basically encourages customers to drive more and commit less by offering a guarantee of a buyback price at the time of purchase. With this, the customers will now have the option of owning a 2015 top-spec premium hatchback at a monthly cost of as low as Rs 8,333. With the new normal, Spinny predicts that there would be a rise in demand for cars between the price bracket of Rs 3.5 to Rs 7 lakhs. The brand also noted a 400 percent rise in queries and a 10 percent increase in sales from female customers as compared to last year. Introduced in the year 2015, Spinny has sold nearly 10,000 used cars and has clocked a 28% referral purchase rate.

Speaking on the festive initiatives, Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO of Spinny said that with increasing demand in the used car segment, it’s easy to let safety standards take the back seat to focus on the everyday functioning at the ground level in the auto industry. He adds that Spinny’s prime focus is to keep pushing industry standards in safety and hygiene and serve each customer ‘With Extra Care’.

Stay tuned with us for more updates! Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.