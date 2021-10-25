Spinny sold 1,600+ pre-owned cars during Navratri: 80% customers opt home delivery

Spinny says that the buyers were predominantly in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years, and bought their first car during the said period.

Full-stack used-car retailing platform Spinny has sold over 1,600 pre-owned cars during Navratri. Out of this number, around 80% of the customers took the home delivery of their cars. Spinny delivered 200+ cars on the second day of Navratri itself with cars like Hyundai i20, Swift Dzire, and Hyundai Creta receiving strong demand. The company says that the buyers were predominantly in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years, and bought their first car during the said period. Spinny’s entire car buying/selling process is curated to be an online first experience with all details about the car along with a 360-degree view of each car listed on the platform, the company noted. Once the payment for the Spinny Assured car is received, the vehicle is arranged for delivery directly to the customer’s doorstep, minimizing outside exposure and increasing safety.

Across cities, Spinny’s car hubs function as deep sanitization zones where each vehicle is properly sanitized before and after every test drive with a special focus on frequently touched areas. During the test drive, customers also receive a complimentary safety kit comprising masks, gloves, and sanitizers. After this, the customer can buy the car on the spot or request for home delivery. With all details available on the company’s website, customers can make decisions in terms of the car purchase and Spinny says that its transparent policies such as its Fixed Price Assurance and 5-Day Money-back Guarantee, among others, ensure a good deal.

Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, Spinny says that this year’s festive season is off to a splendid start and Spinny has always focused on customer safety during the entire car-buying experience without compromising on quality. Singh adds that as a result, customers trust Spinny when it comes to their online car-buying decision.

