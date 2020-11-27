Spinny clocks 6000+ units used car sales: 80% buyers under age of 35 years!

Spinny observed that throughout the Diwali period, over a thousand urban Indians, 80% of them under the age of 35 have purchased Spinny cars with thorough satisfaction.

November 27, 2020

 

Spinny full-stack used cars platform has recorded sales of over 6000+ used cars till October 2020. The company claims that with a 20% increase in sales vis-à-vis last year, it registered a sale of over 1000 cars during the peak of the festive season from the last week of October to mid-November. Moreover, since May 2020, Spinny has observed a 30% increase in demand for used cars on its platform. The company observed that throughout the Diwali period, over a thousand urban Indians, 80% of them under the age of 35 have purchased Spinny cars with thorough satisfaction. This can be attributed to the brand’s emphasis on additional care with its ‘Extra Care’ initiatives that make Spinny’s Home Test Drives and Home Delivery of vehicles extra safe with all necessary sanitary measures in place.

Spinny says that its assured quality, safety and sanitization measures, and fixed pricing have been fervently welcomed by happy customers. Over 50% of all Spinny cars sold falls within the Rs 5 lakhs -7 lakhs bracket and Bengaluru, the mecca of the new urbanity accounts for more than 50% of the sales. This is followed by Delhi NCR which constitutes 35% and the remaining sales came from Pune and Hyderabad. Currently operational in 6 localities including Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, Spinny is all set to expand its footprint to Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad – plans which were put on hold due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Speaking on this, Niraj Singh, Co-Founder of Spinny said that with the company’s emphasis on quality and the extra mile we go to ensure that every vehicle is Spinny Assured®, India trusts Spinny and our customers are assured about our inventory online and the cars in our hubs. They are warming up to our squad’s vast knowledge base and penchant for being customer-centric in every aspect. This festive season brought a major uptick in demand for used cars as opposed to the traditional concept of buying a new car. From day one, we have realized that customer trust is the cornerstone of our business and we have always been committed to building a strong relationship with them to establish trust.

