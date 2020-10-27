Spinny360 lets you check out detailed exteriors, interiors of used cars online, here’s how!

Spinny360 lets the customers view the interior and exterior of each vehicle in the inventory online exactly the way it is in reality. This eventually will help make a clear decision and also gives them a clear idea about the vehicle's condition.

By:Updated: Oct 27, 2020 2:35 PM

 

Spinny used car platform will soon be launching Spinny360. As the name suggests, Spinny360 offers a detailed, inside-out 360-degree of each of its cars. The company says that its latest innovation builds on Spinny’s customer-driven initiatives that include contactless home test drives and deliveries. Spinny360 lets the customers view the interior and exterior of each vehicle in the inventory online exactly the way it is in reality. This eventually will help make a clear decision and also gives them a clear idea about the vehicle’s condition. Spinny360 uses a state-of-the-art studio with high definition cameras that capture detailed images of the car. All thanks to this, the customers can view the same from the comfort of their homes. This combined with Spinny’s Inspection report further helps the customers in their buying decision.

Also Read Used cars between Rs 4 lakh to 6 lakh see rise in demand during lockdown: Spinny

Speaking on the launch, Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO, Spinny said that the customer needs to have every available fact about a car, see and feel every little detail, to make an informed decision about their purchase and hence Spinny 360. He further added that this inside-and-out detailed interactive 360 view further ramps up Spinny’s customer-centric approach. With Spinny’s Assured benefits that comprise of the company’s 200-point inspection quality check, one-Year warranty, no-questions-asked along with 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee and also Fixed Price Assurance, the brand is set on making the car buying experience simple and confident.

Singh further stated that now with Spinny 360, a holistic view of interiors and exteriors is available to every customer. He concludes his statement by saying that the first test drive is where the customer takes the car for a Spinny online, and he or she deserves to see and feel every aspect of the car. Started in late 2015, Spinny has clocked a 32 percent referral purchase rate and has sold more than 10,000 cars on its platform till date.

