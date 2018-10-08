Speeding limousine crashes with stationary SUV: Deadliest road accident of the decade in US leaves 20 dead

A limousine carrying 18 people to a birthday celebration met a fatal crash leaving all inside the car dead. The limo rammed into a parked SUV outside a store in the United States. Besides the 18 occupants inside the limo, two pedestrians have also been killed in the crash. The crash has been recognised by the authorities as the deadliest US transportation accident in almost a decade. The relatives of the members present inside the limo said that the car was carrying four sisters and their friends to a 30th birthday celebration. Barbara Douglas, the aunt of the sisters said that three of the sisters were in the car with their husbands and were identified as Amy and Axel Steenburg, Abigail and Adam Jackson, Mary and Rob Dyson and Allison King. Douglas added that the three couples did a responsible thing by getting a limo so they don't have to drive anywhere. The 2001 Ford Excursion limousine was heading southwest on Route 30 in Schoharie, which is about 270 kilometers north of the New York City.

The horrifying accident took place when it failed to stop at 2 PM on Saturday at a T-junction with state Route 30A. The limo drove across the road and hit an unoccupied SUV parked at the Apple Barrel Country Store. Due to this, the driver along with 17 passengers and two people outside the vehicle were killed. Some people close to the accident spot said that the crash sounded like an explosion. The limo was coming down the hill at a reported speed of over 90 kmph. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the case and according to NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt, the accident has been .one of the biggest losses of life that they have seen in a long, long time. He added that this is the deadliest transportation accident since February 2009, when Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed near Buffalo, New York, killing 50 people.

It is currently not clear if the occupants inside the limo were wearing seat belts or not. According to an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the vehicle was an after-market stretch limousine. The safety issues on such vehicles have arisen before, most notably after a wreck on Long Island in July 2015 in which four women on a winery tour were killed. The passengers were in a Lincoln Town Car that had been cut apart and rebuilt in a stretch configuration to accommodate more passengers. The accident took place when the limousine was trying to make a U-turn and was struck by a pickup.

It has been found that vehicles that are converted into stretch limousines generally don't have enough safety measures including side-impact airbags, accessible emergency exits and reinforced rollover protection bars. Limousines built in factories need to meet the stringent safety regulations but this is not the case with aftermarket limos.

On Sunday, New York's senior US Sen, Chuck Schumer, noted he asked NTSB to toughen standards after the 2015 crash. He said that he has commended the NTSB's immediate aid on the scene and is quite hopeful to get concrete answers soon.