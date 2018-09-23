Speed Madness: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta clocks 338 kmph at the Temple of Speed

Scott Goetz, a veteran Salt Flats racer said that the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta inspired a lot of confidence at massive speeds with the new Jetta clocking a top-seed of 339.15 kmph at the Bonneville Salt Flats which is also called the Temple of Speeds located near Wendover, Nevada at the World of Speed Events held by Utah Salt Flats Racing Association’s (USFRA) World of Speed event. Volkswagen Jetta also created a new record breaking the Southern California Timing Association’s (SCTA) Blown Gas Coupe (G/BGC) class record of 334 kmph.

So what is this Temple of Speed and why is it so important for Volkswagen to make its name here. Well to begin with it was 1914 which Bonneville first entered the speed-freak contest when racers began to take this massive advantage of this mass expanse of flat land situated on the Nevada-Utah border. The scene further expanded when drivers and riders from California started bringing their cars to the salt flat and from there the things escalated rather quickly.

We have seen the talents of Mickey Thompson and his multi-engine Challenger along with Craig Breedlove and the Arfons brothers, who put in replaced the petrol engine for jet engine to achieve speeds of over 1000 kmph. Racing on the salt flats is now governed and overseen by the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA) and Utah Salt Flats Racing Association (USFRA). The two joins forces to organize September “World of Speed” in which German carmaker Volkswagen attempted this record. The Bonneville is also often referred as the mecca of racing and has survived largely on corporate backing and influence.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Volkswagen chose Bonneville for the same reason its I.D R electric car was put to break records at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb or its sibling Porsche 919 Hybrid broke the Nürburgring lap record. It helps the company to improve upon its brand value and stay close to its racing DNA and not to mention the R&D that goes in this is very precious for any company.

The 2019 Jetta was built by Bonneville preparation specialists THR Manufacturing and showcased the potential performance that the EA888 engine can achieve with modifications, and the all-new Jetta ’s aerodynamic shape, which yields a drag coefficient of just 0.27. It is powered by the 2.0-liter direct-injection and turbocharged engine in the Bonneville Jetta was modified for high output with new connecting rods, pistons, valves, camshafts, turbocharger, and exhaust system, but the basic block and crankshaft are stock. The modified Jetta had a power output of 600 hp.

Scott Goetz the driver who clocked this high speed further also said that he has no doubt that this Jetta could go even faster by running some more boost. "But we are very happy to have the record, knowing that there is more to come in the car if we need it," he added.

To run at high speed on the salt, the Bonneville Jetta had many other changes from stock. The suspension was lowered, special Salt Flat wheels and tires were fitted, and a limited-slip differential was added to aid traction. The interior has been stripped and outfitted with full track safety equipment—such as a roll cage, racing seat and harness—and a fire suppression system. To help slow the car down, the Bonneville Jetta was fitted with a pair of parachutes.