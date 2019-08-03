Specialised vehicles of armed forces exempted from BS-6 emission regulations: Here’s why

Stringent BS-6 emission regulations will become applicable in India starting April 1st 2020. Vehicles across segments, be it passenger or commercial, have to meet these upcoming emission norms. Automobile manufacturers in India are currently working towards upgrading their respective portfolio with engines and the supporting hardware in order to meet the deadline. However, according to a recent notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, there is one particular set of vehicles will be exempted from the new emission regulations.

According to the notifications issued by the ministry, armoured and specialised vehicles of the Indian armed forces and paramilitary forces will not come under the ambit of the BS-6 emission regulations. Not only this, but the transport ministry has also given them the exemption from BS-4 compliance.

There are multiple reasons for granting the exemption to the armoured and specialised vehicles of the Indian armed forces and the paramilitary forces. These vehicles are used in remote and inhospitable areas and are put through challenging operational and environmental conditions. Since there are a lot of security challenges involved along with the requirement of specialised operations, it would require substantial time in order to develop engines which are compliant with the new BS-6 emission regulations. In addition to this, in the conditions that these vehicles operate, it is going to be quite difficult to ensure the required transportation as well as the storage of the compliant fuel.

Before the issuing of this recent notification, the Government had earlier announced the exemption for vehicles which are being used for the defence of the country, from BS-4 emission regulations. Similarly, it has also exempted special purpose vehicles (armoured and other specialised vehicles) used for operational purposes for maintenance of law and order and internal security from BS-IV norms, for a period up to 31st December 2019