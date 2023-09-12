Special purpose Toyota Hilux showcased for Indian Army

The special purpose Toyota Hilux was presented during the ongoing North Tech Symposium (2023) organised under the aegis of the Northern Indian Army Command.

Toyota has showcased two special purpose Hilux to the Indian Army today at the North Tech Symposium 2023 (NTS), a technology-showcase annual event conducted by the Northern Command of the Indian Army in collaboration with Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and IIT Jammu.

This event aims to promote state-of-the-art indigenous development and production of defence technological capabilities and attain self-reliance in the defence sector. Further, this year reflects a bigger leap in reinforcing the Indian army’s endeavours in the areas of Synergy and Research Development and Innovation for modernisation of the Indian army.

Having conducted a comprehensive market survey to understand the different mobility requirements of the specific consumers including the Indian Army, Toyota through its authorised external vendor has made certain modifications on the versatile Hilux (two units displayed), to suit the varied needs which can also aptly meet the Indian army requirements.

Special purpose Toyota Hilux presented at the North Tech Symposium 2023 (NTS)

Toyota Hilux modified

In collaboration with an authorised external vendor, Toyota has presented two distinct modifications to the Indian Army namely the Field Diagnosis Vehicle (FDV) and the Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV). Given the operational and logistic challenges of the Indian army, owing to diverse terrain and climatic conditions, it necessitates more customisation and dedicated solutions to significantly overcome the on-ground challenges of the troops.

In this direction, the FDV is designed to provide essential vehicle servicing in remote locations, supporting the Army at defence sites. On the other hand, the RIV is equipped for firefighting and rescue operations during emergency situations.

In addition to these modified versions, the general-purpose Hilux, available for sale in the market, was also on display at the Symposium being held during Sep 11-13th at the IIT, Jammu. Reiterating, during July 2023, TKM handed over a fleet of Toyota Hilux, marking the company’s first-ever delivery of its Hilux to the Indian Army.

Toyota Hilux specs

Powering Toyota Hilux is a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that makes 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels via a low-range transfer case.

The pickup truck is known for its legendary durability and off-roading capabilities. It offers a water wading capacity of 700mm. Toyota has globally sold over 20 million units of the Hilux across 180 countries till date.