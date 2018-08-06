Special edition of Honda City, WR-V and BR-V launched: Price, features and specs



It’s been a good year for Honda Cars India who has just reported one record sales in the month of July being led by the new Honda Amaze. Now, to further drive up sales numbers Honda has introduced three new special edition variants of the Honda WR-V, Honda City and Honda BR-V. These special editions include Honda WR-V - Alive Edition, City - Edge Edition and BR-V - Style Edition and have been introduced to mark the beginning of festive sales in India. Not to mention that they are likely to additionally likely to give Honda’s sales a bit of a boost ahead of this crucial time.

2018 Honda WR-V Alive Edition Features

The WR-V’s new special edition is based on the S-trim of the WR-V and has been the christened the Alive edition and gets a whole host of new features to that to make it special. The list includes special edition badging, special seat-covers with the special edition badging as well as steering cover that matches the theme. This edition will also get 16-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera with a display in the rear-view mirror and a free months subscription to Honda Connect. Additionally, WR-V now comes with a new exterior colour - Radiant Red Metallic and is available in all grades of WR-V.

Prices for the special edition are as follows:

o S MT Alive (i-VTEC) – Rs 802,500

o S MT Alive (i-DTEC) – Rs 911,000

Honda City - Edge Edition

The Honda City Edge edition which based around the SV trim of the Honda City will also feature a similar feature list. For starters, special edition badging, along with rear parking sensors and an IRVM based display are included. The Honda City edge will also be sold with 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Prices for the Honda City Edge edition are as follows:

o SV MT Edge (i-VTEC) – Rs 975,000

o SV MT Edge (i-DTEC) – Rs 11,10,000

Honda BR-V - Style edition

Finally, the Honda BR-V Style edition gets some additional features as well and will be available across all variants of the Honda BR-V. Included on this special edition is badging for bragging rights. A custom front guard, a tailgate spoiler, body-side moulding as well as, a front and rear bumper protector. Prices for the BR-V Style edition are as follows:

o S MT Style (i-VTEC) – Rs 10,44,500

o V MT Style (i-VTEC) – Rs 11,59,000

o VX MT Style (i-VTEC) – Rs 12,63,000

o V CVT Style (i-VTEC) – Rs 12,77,500

o S MT Style (i-DTEC) – Rs 11,79,000

o V MT Style (i-DTEC) – Rs 12,65,500

o VX MT Style (i-DTEC) – Rs 13,74,000

Speaking about the introduction of these special editions, Mr Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said that they were extremely delighted to bring these special edition Hondas to the Indian market ahead of the festive season. Expressing confidence that Honda’s customers would be able to appreciate the enhanced value of the product itself.