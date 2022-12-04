Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teased in new video

N Vision 74’s 500kW hydrogen fuel cell powertrain boasts a fast-refuelling time of 5 minutes, originated on N Brand’s first concept vehicle, N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo unveiled at the brand’s launch in 2015, and has benefitted from another seven years of development.

Hyundai Motor Company has released a video about its high-performance N Brand and the RN22e and N Vision 74 rolling labs that are facilitating its electrified future.

Marking its first appearance the Ioniq 5 N has been teased by the company in the video.

Hyundai gives an inside look at the development process of N brand’s rolling labs, which are fully functional vehicles used for research, development and verification of high-performance technologies pioneered by Hyundai Motorsports before application to mass-production models. Following N Brand’s RM (Racing Midship) series of internal combustion engine rolling labs, the company has introduced a new rolling lab series to develop next-generation electrified vehicles.

This video vividly reveals the development process of the two rolling labs (RN22e and N Vision 74) that are facilitating the future of N brand’s high-performance cars.

The RN22e rolling lab is N Brand’s first high-performance vehicle based on Hyundai Motor’s E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), which is the basis of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. The video shows how RN22e is combining E-GMP and other advanced technologies to achieve N Brand’s performance pillars of corner rascal, racetrack capability and everyday sports car. Through RN22e, innovative technologies are tested and verified for near-term implementation on N Brand’s first battery electric model.

N Vision 74 is a hydrogen hybrid rolling lab that shows N Brand’s mid- to long-term vision for high-performance vehicles. N Vision 74’s 500kW hydrogen fuel cell powertrain boasts a fast-refuelling time of 5 minutes, originated on N Brand’s first concept vehicle, N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo unveiled at the brand’s launch in 2015, and has benefitted from another seven years of development.

In addition, N Vision 74’s design inherits the spirit of Hyundai’s Pony Coupe concept unveiled in 1974, clearly connecting Hyundai Motor’s heritage with N brand’s future.

The video includes a cameo appearance by Ioniq 5 N wrapped in an N-specific camouflage membrane with a pattern of pixels and checkered flags, that represent driving fun in the electrified era. In its first-ever appearance, the Ioniq 5 N is seen running side by side with RN22e and N Vision 74 for about three seconds.

“Hyundai N Brand is one of the fastest evolving high-performance brands in the world. All of our plans are on the right track to be carried out in line with our vision for electrification,” said Till Wartenberg, VP of N Brand Management & Motorsport sub-division at Hyundai Motor Company.