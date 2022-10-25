Toyota’s bZ3 battery-electric sedan uses battery co-developed with BYD

Toyota announced the launch of bZ3 battery-electric sedan jointly developed by BYD Toyota EV Technology. This is a joint venture company established by Toyota and BYD and FAW Toyota.

Toyota announced the launch of the bZ3 battery-electric sedan jointly developed by BYD Toyota EV Technology. This is a joint venture company established by Toyota and BYD and FAW Toyota.

The bZ3, second model of the bZ series, will be produced and sold across through the FAW Toyota dealership networks. Toyota, the mass producer of hybrid electric vehicles stands at over 20 million globally sold EVs so far.

The bZ3 gets the batteries and other EV core technologies from BYD. FAW Toyota is the key producer of high-quality new energy products which includes Toyota’s bZ series.

Born out of triple collaboration and synergy, the bZ3 has combined the strengths of all three companies put together which is all set to offer the customers new value and experiences.

Advanced electrification with a 600km+ cruising range

The electrification system combines BYD’s lithium-ion LFP battery and Toyota’s electrification technologies which promises a maximum cruising range of over 600 km. The battery structure, cooling, control, and safety monitoring systems have all been newly designed for this car, in a bid to make the electrification system more efficient, advanced, safe, and reliable.

In addition to this, Toyota has leveraged its electrification expertise to reduce battery degradation, with the development goal of ensuring 90 percent capacity even after ten years.

The e-TNGA vehicle platform for the pleasure of driving

Toyota bZ3 uses the e-TNGA vehicle platform to achieve more pleasant driving, including more responsive performance, with a low center of gravity and better handling stability.

The driving position is configured to minimise muscle strain, reduce fatigue over long distances, and create an enjoyable driving experience. Moving, turning, and stopping have been finely tuned in the bZ3.

Family lounge concept

Toyota bZ3’s development is based on the Family Lounge concept. With a people-centered focus, Toyota emphasises on comfortable interior space with enhanced digital features integrated inside the cabin to suit customer preferences.

The vehicle features the Toyota bZ series’ hammerhead shark-like design format with a relaxed silhouette, combining the long wheelbase of a BEV-specific package with the long cabin of a fastback.

Toyota emphasises on comfortable interior space with enhanced digital features

The interior also features a digital island system that integrates a large vertical center display with a tray-type console. In addition to wireless charging, it integrates functions for linking smartphones and multimedia, providing a new experience for customers.

Air conditioning, music, trunk release, and other controls are also integrated into the large display, and voice control greatly advances convenience and innovation.

Modulated and elegant exterior

The exterior exudes stability and power and features a highly modulated and elegant profile that hints at a linear sense of speed.

The corners of the bumper emphasise air guides and air curtains that consider airflow, while the flat door handles, aluminum wheels, and rear bumper are shaped to reduce air resistance resulting in class-leading aerodynamics with a Cd value of 0.218.