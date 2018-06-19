Sony PlayStation Gran Turismo players: How to win a trip to Nissan Nismo festival in Japan

GT or Gran Turismo has long satiated the racing pedigree within thousands of players around the globe, giving them a chance to race on international race tracks which isn't a task very likely in real life for most. And now, the races are about to go from being just a game to an actual championship. The FIA-certified Gran Turismo Manufacturers Series Championship is offering players a trip of a lifetime - the top Nissan drivers will win a trip to the NISMO Festival at Fuji International Speedway in Japan and to the Tokyo headquarters of Polyphony Digital, the developers behind the game. An additional winner from the Nissan GT Sport Cup eracing competition in Europe will also be selected.

The championship certified by the governing body of motorsports (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) will be conducted on the new Gran Turismo Sport PlayStation game.

Created by Sony PlayStation in partnership with the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, the GT Sport championships are the first online esports racing championships sanctioned by the FIA. They come 10 years after the launch of the Nissan PlayStation GT Academy programme, which has given gamers the chance to become real-life Nissan race car drivers.

GT Sport - FIA Manufacturers Series (Americas, Asia and Europe)

The fastest gamer who selects Nissan as their brand in each of the three FIA Manufacturers Series global regions (the Americas, Asia and Europe) will win the trip to Japan. They will also receive bespoke Nissan team clothing and coaching from a Nissan/GT Academy mentor at the World Final.

Nissan GT Sport Cup (Europe only)

In addition, gamers in Europe who select Nissan as their brand of choice in the FIA Manufacturers Series automatically compete in the Nissan GT Sport Cup.

The Nissan GT Sport Cup competition takes the top 12 Nissan drivers in Europe from June, July and August and brings them to the final round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup in Barcelona in September.

Additionally, the top Nissan gamer in Europe in the FIA Manufacturers Series in June, July and August will win a spot prize to attend a Nissan Training Camp at Silverstone Circuit. There, they’ll learn real-world driving skills from mentors.

Also read: Top 5 must-have racing games in 2018: From street racing to Formula 1 to dirt tracks

The 36 gamers and an additional 12 last-chance qualifiers, who can qualify on-site at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, will compete in the ultimate Nissan-powered PlayStation GT Sport battle.

Also read: Top six racing games from the 1990s, how many do you remember

The new virtual competition is an extension of Sony PlayStation’s backing of GT Sport Motul Team RJN – the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 customer racing team contesting the 2018 Blancpain Endurance championship.

Lucas Ordonez and Ricardo Sanchez – who are among the 22 people who’ve graduated from gamers to racers through the GT Academy since the program began – will compete on track with GT Sport Motul Team RJN.