On Sonu Sood’s Birthday, his collection of cars and his beloved Bajaj Chetak

Today, Sonu Sood marks his 48th birthday and so, for him, we extend good wishes and for you, we're listing the cars he drives and the Bajaj Chetak that's very dear to him.

By:July 30, 2021 3:50 PM
Images: DNA

Sonu Sood is most popular as an actor, having worked with big Bollywood names like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, lately he’s been reverred as quite the messiah for his tireless efforts to provide to those in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Today, Sood marks his 48th birthday and so, for him, we extend good wishes and for you, we’re listing the cars he drives and the Bajaj Chetak that’s very dear to him.

Audi Q7: One of the most popular SUVs in India, the Q7 is also a hot favourite amongst our celebrities. Other cricketers like Virat Kohli also own one. This one is the actor’s second Q7 as his previous SUV, according to some media reports, caught fire on the Western Express Highway. The Q7 is priced in the range of Rs 60-70 lakh.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Mercedes-Benz ML-Class: ML 350 CDI is an SUV that the German manufacturer no longer produces. Priced at about Rs 67 lakh, the five-seat SUV came with a 3L diesel engine. Other celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor also own one.

Porsche Panamera: A luxury saloon in Porsche’s lineup, the Panamera has found a home at several celebrities home. It is the most expensive car in Sood’s collection. We’re not sure which variant does the actor owns but the prices of the car start at Rs 1.44 crore.

Maruti Suzuki Zen: Perhaps the first car Sood bought, this model Zen is no longer in production. Priced back in its day at about Rs 3-5 lakh, the car would rather be priceless to the man who keeps it at his house in his hometown.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Bajaj Chetak: Sonu Sood posted a short video with his Baaj Chetak, we’ll let his caption describe it to you. “My DAD’s Scooter..it’s so special for me I got him a new car, a new scooter but still this one remained his most favourite one. N now it’s my favourite, forever. I would ride with him many a times The sound of the engine is nostalgic. I miss u Dad n I promise to take care of your favourite one always the way you did Fond memories.”

