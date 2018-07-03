Sonalika Tractors sales up by 20%, records highest ever tractor sales in Q1 2018-19

Indian tractor maker Sonalika International Tractors Limited has sold a total of 30,001 tractors in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year 2018-19 recording its all-time best sales. Sonalika Tractor sales grew by 20% in Q1 when compared to the same quarter last year. In June’18, the company registered an overall growth of 32.3% by selling 12,286 units as compared to 9,286 units same period last year.

Commenting on the growth, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika ITL stated, “Monsoon has covered the entire country well ahead of its normal onset date, indicating positive sentiments. This should drive the demand for tractors in the coming months. We have recorded highest ever overall sales in the first quarter and aim to continue achieving similar milestones”. The company also exported over 4600 tractors from its plant in Hoshiarpur.

He added, “in the exports, under the brand Solis, we have registered robust growth of 63.2 %, with sales of 4630 tractors, which signifies the growing global demand. Being customer-centric at our core, we are focused on providing customized solutions to farmers globally."

The company also plans to venture into the Chinese market in 2018 as it looks to expand the market to double overall sales to 2 lakh units annually in the next five years. The company, which crossed one lakh units sales milestone in 2017-18, is looking at assembling its tractors in China with localisation of certain contents through a local partner.