Some automakers decline to give retail numbers despite SIAM’s prodding

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has advised the manufacturers to report monthly retail numbers instead of wholesale despatches, but they have not so far shown much interest. “SIAM has asked the companies to share the retail data. However, in our executive council meetings, members from some manufacturers asked to continue with the wholesales numbers or the data available at the Vahan portal,” Rajan Wadhera, president of Siam, said. Vehicle manufacturers report wholesale numbers – units sold to dealers – in contrast to the global trend where the number of vehicles sold by dealers to customers (retail data) is reported.

Several industry leaders have been advocating for retail numbers amid a prolonged slowdown, stressing that retail numbers are the actual indicator of demand. “The industry really needs to switch to reporting to retail and not wholesale volumes. There are some strong signs of life in the market. And pipeline stocks have been slashed by controlling billings to dealers. Very appropriate stock levels now,” M&M chairman Anand Mahindra, said last week.

Top industry executives including Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava and Tata Motors CEO Guenter Butschek have also been advocating the release of retail monthly sales numbers, but lack of a consensus among manufacturers has put the issue hanging. Siam and dealers body FADA have been releasing registration numbers sourced from the Vahan platform, but that do not give a manufacturer-wise and model-wise data, making it difficult to assess actual performance of the companies.