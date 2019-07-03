Sneak peek at Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi: Spoiler – Ducati Monster and a drifting Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Akshay Kumar is one of the very few action stars in Bollywood who indulge in stunts for the films on their own. Speaking of which, Kumar's latest action flick Sooryavanshi has had him hanging off a helicopter without a safety harness. But to be quite honest, we're more thrilled about the wide array of cars that are being used to film the action scenes. So, Mr Kumar very kindly posted video providing a sneak peek at the latest movie's action scenes. And to say the least, the only two things that are in focus besides the man himself are a Ducati Monster and an Isuzu D-Max V-Cross that indulges in several hand-brake turns.

Talking about his love for action films, Akshay Kumar wrote: "From the day acting became my destiny, action has been my lifeline. Pure, unadulterated action in #Sooryavanshi will tell you’ll why it still fires up my core.”

By the looks of it, Sooryavanshi is bound to be action-packed with loads of chase scenes involving cars, motorcycles, and helicopters (one with an Akshay Kumar attached to it). Rohit had earlier teased the action scene by sharing a photo of Akshay hanging from a chopper with him riding a bike in front. He captioned it, “Our Khatron Ke Khiladi moment... #sooryavanshi.”

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – Cars that Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham drive

Director Rohit Shetty apparently has a love affair with destroying cars for action scenes in his films. And the habit continues in Sooryavanshi, which extends his cop universe that has films like Singham and Simmba. The Akshay Kumar film will star Katrina Kaif as the female lead and is set to release on March 27 next year.