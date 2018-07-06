Smartphones to increase car, bike sales by 3.6 million in India: Here’s what Facebook has to say

Welcome to the world of millennials where almost every small to the big decision will be influenced by smartphones, social media and the internet of things. In today’s connected world a decision of buying a car which is considered to be the second most important buying decision for the Indian family is all set to be dominated by a mobile phone which will play the role of an influencer to help his/her new car/bike purchase. In a report titled ‘Eliminating friction in automobile path to purchase,’ Facebook says that there is about 26% and 34% of potential car and bike buyers respectively dropout during the path of purchase due to incremental steps or non-essential inconveniences and this ‘friction’ is mostly caused by the media.

The report compiled by Facebook and KPMG further says that currently about 70% of car purchases in India is influenced by smartphone and in the next 5 years more than four out of five car purchases are expected to be influenced by mobile phones. Marketing teams of various carmakers will not be looking to strengthen their media mix by having a larger share of marketing activities on mobile. Furthermore, in this segment, the influencer plays a key role, and past experience of purchase and after-sales service could decide the next purchase. Smartphones could help carmakers to tap into potential sales opportunity and add an additional 10 lakh car sales in India by 2022 by reducing the media friction. The sales of two-wheelers is expected to add another 20.6 lakh units taking the total to 30.6 lakh cars.

Source Facebook

Sandeep Bhushan, Director, Facebook India and South Asia, remarked “As we start seeing an increase in demand for vehicles, our shoppers will spend more time researching their next vehicle on their smartphones than at a dealership. This makes it imperative for automotive marketers to devise their strategies, keeping in mind “mobile” will be the engine that will drive their growth. Through our Zero friction future report, we aim to help automotive brands reduce friction in the consumer journey and suggest relevant mobile marketing strategies to offer seamless purchase experiences to help them win consumers and increase sales.”

The findings in the report say that the new age smartphones have the potential to reduce the media friction which will further add to the buying sentiments. Mobile phones will not just bring in more profits but also enhance consumer experience leading to more satisfied consumers. Current marketing activities including print advertisements, outdoor, and radio creates more friction of up to 7 out of 10 potential buyers losing out.

Source: Facebook

Commenting on the report findings, Mritunjay Kapur, Partner and Head- Technology, Media and Telecom, KPMG in India said, “Automobile in India is a high involvement aspirational purchase and at the same time, the average age of a car owner, who is more digitally savvy and informed, is lowering, making the purchase cycle more challenging for a brand. The new consumers may now evaluate the total cost of owning a vehicle, with that of a cab-hailing service, or a car-leasing service.

"Automobile OEMs are therefore at a cross-road of managing a consumer’s expectations while staying relevant and profitable in this highly competitive Indian market. The reports aim at assisting automobile OEMs and marketers in designing mobile or digital driven marketing strategies which could help them in winning a greater share of automobile buyers, at an improved RoI on marketing spend" he added.

Key finding of the study:

Gender based:

o Four-wheeler category: Women expect sales assistance, while men demand a swift response from brand/dealers

o Two-wheeler category: Men seek technical assistance, while women seek clear communication of offers during a purchase. Women buyers look-out for specific product information, test drive and financing options, hinting towards traits of independent auto purchase.

Age-specific:

o Four-wheeler category: Individuals between 35-49 years of age are most likely to pursue a four-wheeler purchase. However, they are also less tolerant to friction and more likely to abandon their purchase after commencing the journey

o Two-wheeler category: Individuals between 25-34 years of age who intend buying a vehicle are most likely to make a successful purchase, with nearly one-in-two aware decision makers/influencers completing their purchase journey. This age group seeks more information about the product throughout the journey. 18-24 year and 35-49 year prospects, on the other hand, expect more expert advice or information on short-listed set of brands or models and prefer physically testing the product for making informed decisions.

Socio-economic:

o Four-wheeler Category: An NCCS-A person is 10 times as likely to purchase a four-wheeler as does an NCCS-B person. Both socio-economic groups seek more information on the product, clear advice on next steps of the purchase journey and expert opinion to assist them in decision-making as they move down the purchase funnel.

o Two-wheeler category: NCCS-A prospects are more than five times as likely to complete two-wheeler purchase as compared to NCCS-B. Targeted information and response from the brand hold more importance for NCCS-B prospects, than financing support.