Smart Mobility Association highlights progress in vehicle tracking tech at The Smart Tech 2019

The Smart Tech 2019 – a symposium on vehicle tracking technology was concluded recently in New Delhi. The two-day conference, organized by Smart Mobility Association deliberated on numerous developments in the vehicle tracking technology space in India as well as across the globe. The event also highlighted the present and future of navigation, connectivity, smart transport, and telecom applications.

India Inc., which has had its focus on digitization in the recent past, is planning to invest about Rs 1.91 trillion in the development of its major smart cities. A substantial amount from this investment will go into road constructions, fleet tracking, traffic management, etc. More and more public transport vehicles are expected to have VT technology installed in the near future.

The event saw the participation of more than 250 delegates from the auto, IT & telecom, mobility, and other sectors. The initiative was supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) Limited, among others in the industry.

Shedding light on the advancements and changing landscape of VT technology with the advent of real-time tracking, geofencing zones, and new-age sensors, Rajiv Arora, General Secretary, Smart Mobility Association, said: “The economic scenario of today demands increased productivity while driving down costs and many businesses are now looking for innovative ways to refine their processes.”

“We are hopeful that this forum shall offer a cross-industry perspective towards this direction, and put forth best practices of vehicle tracking technology in India as well as across the globe.”

Congratulating the organizers of the event, Dinesh Tyagi, Director, ICAT said: “Off late, a dire need has been felt to have platforms where discussions can be initiated about new age smart devices and technologies. I am sure Smart Tech 2019 will address this issue and provide a comprehensive knowledge platform for all the industry experts and professionals alike.”

As the Government of India has already initiated implementation of AIS-140 standard compliance in all Public Service Vehicles, the concluding panel discussion on day one of the event threw light on the key challenges of its implementation, whereas the second day’s the panel delved deep into policy frameworks for Intelligent Transport System (ITS) in India.

Among other notable speakers and panelists at the event were Apurbo Kirty, CAE, Sr. GM, Mahindra & Mahindra; Yash Pal Sachar, GM, Honda Cars; Mahesh Gautam, DGM Sales, Ashok Leyland; Alok Jaitley, Vice President, Maruti Suzuki; Anshuman Roy, Rosmerta Autotech; Bhupesh Kanyal, Panasonic; and M Ramshekhar, MD & CEO, DIMTS. The various sessions and panels were sponsored by Road Point India GPS, Sensorise, Trak N Tell, Rosmerta Technologies Limited.