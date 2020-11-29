Small is big as carmakers shrink engine, here’s how

These smaller engines produce more power than a bigger engine and yet consume lesser fuel. Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, IHS Markit, says ‘engine downsizing’ is a global phenomenon to meet stringent regulations such as the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms.

By:Updated: Nov 29, 2020 10:51 AM

 

From the new Hyundai Creta and i20 to Kia Sonet to even the new Mahindra Thar and Renault Duster, most cars launched in the country so far during the current calendar year have had one thing in common — a turbocharged petrol engine as one of the variants. These engines — mostly in the displacement band of 1,000 cc to 1,400 cc — are fitted with a device called the ‘turbocharger’, which sucks in hot exhaust gas from the engine to spin a turbine that compresses air, and that air is forced back into the engine cylinder, leading to more efficient combustion of the air-fuel mixture. The result is these smaller engines produce more power than a bigger engine and yet consume lesser fuel. Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, IHS Markit, says ‘engine downsizing’ is a global phenomenon to meet stringent regulations such as the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms.

“In India, while Bharat Stage emission norms focus on reducing harmful exhaust from the tailpipe, under CAFE norms carmakers have to improve fuel efficiency,” he says. “So, smaller engines that are powerful — so that customers don’t get disappointed — as well as more fuel efficient are needed.” Hyundai launched its first turbo-petrol car, the Venue, last year, and in 2020 followed it with five more models. It now offers the biggest range — two engine options (1.0-litre and 1.4-litre) in 26 variants in six models (Grand i10 NIOS, i20, Aura, Verna, Creta and Venue). In about a year and a half, Hyundai has sold 62,445 turbo-petrol cars.

Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing, Hyundai Motor India, says Indian buyers are opening up to the idea that more ‘cc’ doesn’t necessarily mean more power. “We have taken it upon ourselves to reshape the automotive space in India, making ‘fun-to-drive’ cars for the masses, and democratised the turbo technology in 2020,” he says. Kia India offers 1.0-litre and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines across nine variants in two models — the Sonet and the Seltos. Tae-Jin Park, executive director and chief sales officer, Kia Motors India, says the company has seen great customer response to turbo-petrol cars, “with close to 15% sales contribution in the Seltos, and nearly 40% in the Sonet”. Kia has sold more than 31,000 turbo-petrol cars.

On December 2, Nissan will launch the Magnite with a turbo-petrol engine, and Renault will bring the Kiger turbo-petrol in a few months’ time. Both carmakers also introduced turbo-petrol engines in the Kicks and the Duster, respectively, a few months ago. Similarly, Tata Motors offers a turbo-petrol engine in the Nexon, and is expected to launch one in the Altroz soon. However, turbo-petrol is not a new phenomenon in India; German luxury carmakers have been offering it for over a decade. Volkswagen and Skoda also offer a range of TSI turbo-petrol engines.

In 2017, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno RS with the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine, but later discontinued the model. A Maruti Suzuki spokesperson said Indian buyers aren’t fully aware (the benefits) of this technology, and that’s why the acceptance was poor. “It was difficult to convince buyers why pay more money for a smaller engine,” the spokesperson said. But Vangaal argues that Maruti Suzuki, in due course of time, will have to re-launch turbo-petrol cars, at least in part, to meet the stringent fuel efficiency norms. While these engines are getting popular, these are still relatively expensive. For example, the turbo-petrol manual variant (S trim) of the Venue is priced Rs 8.52 lakh in Delhi, but the same trim with the naturally-aspirated bigger engine is priced Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom); broadly, the price difference is about Rs 1 lakh.

Som Kapoor, partner, automotive sector, EY India, says there are multiple reasons for the same. “One, turbo-petrol engines still account for a minuscule share when it comes to overall sales, and hence the question of economies of scale comes into play. Two, downsizing an engine involves huge R&D cost and prototype testing, which gets built into the vehicle cost eventually. Three, a turbocharger is expensive (even a mass scale unit can be priced about Rs 15,000), over and above associated parts like Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), solenoid and valves. Four, turbo-petrol vehicles are free-revving — throttle response is instant — and so associated engine parts have to be made of a stronger material.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Hamilton takes pole for Bahrain GP as Verstappen fails to split Mercedes

F1 2020: Hamilton takes pole for Bahrain GP as Verstappen fails to split Mercedes

BIS certification now compulsory for two-wheeler helmets: MoRTH issues order

BIS certification now compulsory for two-wheeler helmets: MoRTH issues order

Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as its Chief Operating Officer

Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as its Chief Operating Officer

69% car buyers concerned with security of biometric data collected by connected cars: Deloitte

69% car buyers concerned with security of biometric data collected by connected cars: Deloitte

Hyundai Micro SUV spied testing in Korea: Maruti S-Presso rival launch soon

Hyundai Micro SUV spied testing in Korea: Maruti S-Presso rival launch soon

Volvo S60 launch in March 2021: Bookings to open from January

Volvo S60 launch in March 2021: Bookings to open from January

In Photos: Four electric Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from around the world

In Photos: Four electric Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from around the world

Augmented reality-based TVS ARIVE app launched for Apache RR310, RTR 200 4V: Key features explained!

Augmented reality-based TVS ARIVE app launched for Apache RR310, RTR 200 4V: Key features explained!

Kia Sonet iMT review, road test: Sub-4m SUV with max features and convenience

Kia Sonet iMT review, road test: Sub-4m SUV with max features and convenience

Hyundai Bayon compact SUV teased: To replace i20 Active crossover

Hyundai Bayon compact SUV teased: To replace i20 Active crossover

Hero XPulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure+ get smartphone connectivity: Price explained

Hero XPulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure+ get smartphone connectivity: Price explained

Low downpayment and rate of interest on Yamaha FZ25: Details explained

Low downpayment and rate of interest on Yamaha FZ25: Details explained

Magenta to identify associates across India to deploy low-cost EV charging stations

Magenta to identify associates across India to deploy low-cost EV charging stations

India's favourite scooter turns 20! Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition launched

India's favourite scooter turns 20! Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition launched

BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter's production: India launch soon

Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter's production: India launch soon

New 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift variants explained: Price, Specs, Features

New 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift variants explained: Price, Specs, Features

Omega Seiki unveils smart electric three-wheeler range: Top speed, charging time & more details!

Omega Seiki unveils smart electric three-wheeler range: Top speed, charging time & more details!

First-ever CNG-powered JCB digger launched in India: Flexible fuel, cleaner emissions

First-ever CNG-powered JCB digger launched in India: Flexible fuel, cleaner emissions

BMW X5 M Competition launched: 600hp Super SUV priced at Rs 1.94 crore

BMW X5 M Competition launched: 600hp Super SUV priced at Rs 1.94 crore