Small electric Tesla minicar on its way: Here’s what it could be like!

After increasing the production of Tesla Model 3, the company has now hinted at an interesting plan in the pipeline. When a Twitter user asked Elon Musk about the Tesla Model X Radio Flyer toy car, the Tesla boss suggested that something bigger is coming soon. Musk replied to him in a tweet saying that the company is working on a new Tesla mini-car that can squeeze in an adult. Elon Musk did not reveal the launch timeline of the Tesla mini car or its specifications and everything else revolving around it is also a mystery at the moment. However, one can expect it to be fun, good looking and the company's most affordable offering. While we are assuming that the new Tesla minicar will be simple and sober, the company might surprise everyone with the launch of something striking to stand out.

If you are disappointed with the fact that Tesla Model X Radio Flyer may not come out, you can buy the Model S Radio Flyer toy car that is currently available for children between three to eight years of age. The toy car comes with a 130-watt battery pack.

Tesla Model S Radio Flyer steering wheel

Tesla reported a revenue of USD 4 billion in the second quarter of 2018 and the company is producing around 7,000 Model 3, Model S and Model X cars every week. Last month, the Tesla Model 3 that can be yours for a price of USD 35,000 topped the list in the segment in the United States. Moreover, the Model 3 outsold all other mid-sized premium sedans combined, registering for 52 percent of the segment overall. The company now plans to produce 50,000-55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter of this year.

Furthermore, Tesla says that it aims to increase production to 10,000 Model 3s per week as fast as we can. The company believes that the majority of Tesla's production lines will be ready to churn out this number by the end of 2018. More details on the new Tesla minicar to be revealed soon!