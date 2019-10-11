Slowdown Continues! Auto industry sees sales decline in September 2019: Exports on a rise

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has released sales numbers for the month of September 2019 and April-September period. The automobile industry produced a total 1,44,27,724 vehicles in April-September 2019 period in comparison to 1,66,45,330 units produced in April-September 2018, resulting in a de-growth of 13.32 percent over the same period last year. Talking of domestic sales, the sale of Passenger Vehicles declined by 23.56 percent in April-September 2019 in comparison to the same period last year. Talking of monthly sales, September 2019 saw a total of 2,23,317 passenger vehicles getting sold in India compared to 2,92,660 units sold in September 2018, registering a decline of 23.69 percent.

The overall Commercial Vehicles segment, on the other hand, registered a decline of 22.95 percent in April-September 2019 compared to the same period last year. Similarly, sales of medium and heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) declined by 35.79 percent while Light Commercial Vehicles sales saw 14.69 percent sales decline in April-September 2019 over the same period last year. Last month, the industry managed to sell a total of 58,419 units of commercial vehicles in India in comparison to 95,870 units sold in the month of September 2018. That said, the segment saw a sales decline of 39.06 percent in September 2019 compared to the same period last year.

Coming to the three-wheeler segment, these saw a decline by 6.66 percent in April-September 2019 compared to the same period last year. Talking of monthly sales, the industry sold a total of 66,362 units of three-wheelers in September 2019 in comparison to 69,066 units sold in the month of September 2018, thereby registering 3.92 percent sales decline.

The sales of two-wheeler segment weren't satisfactory too as this segment witnessed a similar trend. The two-wheeler sales registered a de-growth of 16.18 percent in April-September 2019 over the period April-September 2018. Within this segment, scooters, motorcycles and Mopeds sales declined by 16.94 percent, 15.24 percent and 25.33 percent respectively in April-September 2019 over the period April-September 2018. September 2019 saw 16,56,774 two-wheelers getting sold in India compared to 21,26,445 units sold in the month of September 2018, thereby showing a sales decline of 22.09 percent.

Exports was one area that showed some positive growth. During the period April-September 2019, overall automobile exports grew by 1.29 percent while the Passenger Vehicles and Two-wheelers exports grew by 4.38 percent and 4.10 percent respectively. On the other hand, Commercial Vehicles and Three Wheelers registered a de-growth of 41.58 percent and 11.59 percent respectively in the period April-September 2019 when it comes to exports. The combined exports for all categories in the month of September 2019 stood at 4,17,232 units compared to 4,14,428 units for the same period last year, registering a slight rise of 0.68 percent.