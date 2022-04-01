Slavia propels Skoda to its highest-ever monthly sales

Skoda Auto India has managed to sell 5,608 cars in March 2022. This is the company’s highest-ever monthly sales volume in its 2-decade history, thanks to the new Slavia and Kushaq.

Skoda Auto India Private Limited has revealed its sales figures for the month of March 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech car manufacturer managed to sell 5,608 cars in March 2022, thereby registering the highest-ever monthly sales volume in its 2-decade history. It is worth mentioning that the previous high for Skoda Auto India was 4,923 cars recorded in June 2012.

Skoda India has achieved a YoY growth of 383 per cent as in the same period last year, the company’s sales figures stood at 1,159 units. Also, in Q1 2022, Skoda sold more cars than any quarter. Between January and March 2022, the carmaker sold 13,120 vehicles. In the same period in 2021, Skoda India sold just 3,016 units, resulting in a growth of more than four-fold.

The company’s good sales performance can be attributed to new products like the recently launched Slavia sedan and the Kushaq SUV. Moreover, Octavia and Superb are also doing decently well in their respective segments. Commenting on the sales performance, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “The concerted efforts of the entire team to ensure the successful roll-out of the INDIA 2.0 project is bearing fruit.”

He added, “This project is not only about new platforms and products, but an entire rejuvenation of our business processes – enhancing the ownership experience, widening the reach of our network, getting closer to our customers and a variety of value-added services that makes owning a ŠKODA a delightful experience. Despite the foreseeable challenges impacting the market sentiments in the short-term, we are confident that 2022 will be the biggest ever year for us in India. We are fully geared up to take the brand to new heights, as India becomes a key market for ŠKODA AUTO globally.”

