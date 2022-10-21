Skoda’s Kushaq Anniversary Edition arrives; price starts at Rs. 15.59 lakh

As per reports, Skoda has launched the Anniversary Edition of its midsize SUV, the Kushaq at a starting price of Rs. 15.59 lakh. The Anniversary Edition is available in 4 variants with each model being Rs. 30,000 costlier than the corresponding variant in the original model. The top-of-the-line Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs. 19.09 lakh.
|Kushaq Anniversary Edition variant
|Price
|Style 1.0 TSI MT
|Rs. 15.59 lakh
|Style 1.0 TSI AT
|Rs. 17.29 lakh
|Style 1.5 TSI MT
|Rs. 17.49 lakh
|Style 1.5 TSI DCT
|Rs. 19.09 lakh
The Kushaq Anniversary Edition is offered in the same body paint options as the standard model but to set them apart the former gets a special ‘Anniversary Edition’ badge on the C-pillar and the steering wheel. It also gets new contrast stitching, door-edge protectors and some chrome across the base of the doors.
In terms of features, the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, automatic climate control and rain-sensing wipers. To keep the passengers safe, this recently 5-star safety-rated car by Global NCAP gets 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), traction control, cruise control etc.
Engine duties continue to be taken care of with a choice of two engine options – a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that produces 115bhp of peak power and 175Nm of torque while being mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It also gets a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol unit that cranks up 150bhp of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque while being connected to a 6-speed manual transmission.