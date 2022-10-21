Skoda’s Kushaq Anniversary Edition arrives; price starts at Rs. 15.59 lakh

The Kushaq Anniversary Edition is offered in the same body paint options as the standard model but to set them apart the former gets a special ‘Anniversary Edition’ badge on the C-pillar and the steering wheel.

As per reports, Skoda has launched the Anniversary Edition of its midsize SUV, the Kushaq at a starting price of Rs. 15.59 lakh. The Anniversary Edition is available in 4 variants with each model being Rs. 30,000 costlier than the corresponding variant in the original model. The top-of-the-line Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs. 19.09 lakh.

Kushaq Anniversary Edition variant Price Style 1.0 TSI MT Rs. 15.59 lakh Style 1.0 TSI AT Rs. 17.29 lakh Style 1.5 TSI MT Rs. 17.49 lakh Style 1.5 TSI DCT Rs. 19.09 lakh

The Kushaq Anniversary Edition is offered in the same body paint options as the standard model but to set them apart the former gets a special ‘Anniversary Edition’ badge on the C-pillar and the steering wheel. It also gets new contrast stitching, door-edge protectors and some chrome across the base of the doors.

Picture credits Autocar India

In terms of features, the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, automatic climate control and rain-sensing wipers. To keep the passengers safe, this recently 5-star safety-rated car by Global NCAP gets 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), traction control, cruise control etc.

Picture credits Autocar India

Engine duties continue to be taken care of with a choice of two engine options – a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that produces 115bhp of peak power and 175Nm of torque while being mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It also gets a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol unit that cranks up 150bhp of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque while being connected to a 6-speed manual transmission.