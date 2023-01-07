Skoda’s first EV in India soon; aims at double-digit growth this year

For 2023, Skoda Auto aims to build a path towards accelerating growth as the company will expand its network spread across India and enter new cities across the country.

Czech automaker Skoda has announced that it’s looking at accelerated growth in the Indian market this year. It is also revealed that the company plans to bring in electric vehicles in India with the Enyaq iV set to be the first electric car for the Indian market arriving this fiscal year. The Skoda Enyaq iV will enter India as a completely built-up unit underpinning Volkswagen’s MEB platform.

Skoda Auto India sold 53,721 units in 2022, recording an over two-fold increase ( 125% year-on-year growth) from 23,858 units in 2021. India was marked as one of the top 3 markets for Skoda Auto globally and as the biggest market for the brand outside Europe as per India Brand Director Petr Solc.

According to Skoda, the Kushaq and the Slavia launched have been key drivers of the company’s growth.

According to Skoda, the Enyaq iV 80x can sprint to a speed of 100kmph from a standstill in 6.9 seconds and has a WLTP-rated range of up to 513 km on a single charge. The Skoda Enyaq iV is offered in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations around the globe. Feature list includes a digital instrument cluster, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather and microfibre fabric upholstery, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 19-inch Proteus alloy wheels and a range of advanced driver assistance features as well.