Skoda’s all-new hatchback! A0 MQB platform-based hatch to unveil by end of 2018

Skoda has released a silhouette image of it all-new hatchback to give a slight peak into what to expect from the brand new five-door model. Czech car manufacturer Skoda has said the new hatchback will pick inspiration from Skoda Vision RS' design philosophy. The Vision RS, in fact, attracted a lot of eyeballs during its showcasing at the recently held 2018 Paris Motor Show. This will be the first time a Skoda hatchback will be based on A0 MQB platform, which boasts of compact exterior dimensions and spacious cabin.

Making its global debut as early as the end of this year, Skoda has said the new hatchback will come kitted up with several driving assistance systems. Overall, the new Skoda hatchback will mark the next development for the current design language.

Skoda Vision RS

It was in June this year when Volkswagen announced that Skoda would now play a bigger role in heading VW Group's operations in India while adding that new compact cars and SUVs based on A0 MQB platform would be launched here.

The first vehicle based on Skoda's A0 MQB platform will be launched in India in 2020. Furthermore, the MQB increases flexibility when developing new vehicles. Most of the technical development will take place in India.

With the introduction of the A0 MQB platform in for cars in India, Skoda will be able to challenge the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Ford EcoSport. With this platform in India, the manufacturer will be able to standardise components and production processes, hence keeping a check on overall car prices and the time required to roll them out.