Skoda Volkswagen India exports 500,000th made-in-India car

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Wednesday said it had exported 5,00,000 cars so far that were ‘made in India’. The company has exported over 25,000 cars in the current year and exports continued through the difficult Covid disruptions and challenging situation at the ports, Gurpratap Boparai, MD, Skoda Auto Volkswagen, said. The majority of the cars exported out of the Indian plant were Vento and one-third of the exports were the Polo models, he said. These cars have been exported to 61 countries with Mexico being the largest market followed by South Africa and Central American countries (Columbia, Ecuador, Argentina) and ASEAN countries.

The current year exports account for almost 45% share of production. The company started its export programme in 2010 with 65 units of the India-built Volkswagen Vento for the South Africa market and since then has continued to grow. In 2016 they had exported 90,000 units. While they are reworking on a comeback strategy in the Indian market, exports helped in capacity utilisation and protect the interest of the company and its workers, he said. But investments were made in India to serve the Indian market and were are very close to completing investments and will be launching four India-specific cars in the Indian market in the middle of next year, he said.

The company has planned investments of `7,900 crore between 2019 and 2021 in India with a Skoda Auto-led India 2.0 comeback strategy.The future range of products starting 2021 will reach a higher level of localisation of up to 95%, Boparai said. The four new products developed for the Indian market for Skoda and Volkswagen comprised SUVs and notchbacks. With the post-Covid trends showing that market growth would be largely driven by semi-urban areas and the company was looking at expanding its reach to 250 cities and towns, he said.

