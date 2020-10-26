Skoda VisionIN Kliq SUV spied on test: Creta, Seltos rival launch in 2021

A test mule of a Skoda VisionIN compact SUV has been spotted on Indian roads ahead of its 2021 launch. It will rival the likes the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and it could be called the Skoda Kliq.

By:October 26, 2020 4:15 PM
Skoda VisionIN Kliq suv spy shotImage: Team-BHP

The test mule of the upcoming Skoda VisionIN vehicle has been spotted on Indian roads. The mule is said to be the brand’s compact SUV which will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Sonet. At the 2020 Auto Expo, the Skoda VisionIN Concept made its public debut. As a part of the Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 strategy, the automaker will build models specifically for the Indian market based on the MQB-IN A0 platform. Skoda will be the first brand to deliver on that front. The first model will be the vehicle which has been seen testing and for now is referred to as the VisionIN. A forum member on Team-BHP shared the image of the test mule on one of the threads.

However, Skoda had applied for a wordmark for the phrase ‘Kliq’ which is suggested to be the name for the vehicle. Skoda has been using names that start with ‘K’ and end with a ‘Q’ for all its SUVs globally. ‘Kliq’ falls within that very philosophy. However, the name has not been officially confirmed by Skoda India.

The near production-ready prototype of the mid-size SUV was seen with production-ready tail lamp clusters and roof rails. The final road version is scheduled to be introduced in early 2021 with the launch to follow soon after. The Skoda VisionIN is expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI EVO petrol engine that currently powers the Skoda Rapid. This engine would be offered with a 6-speed manual and automatic. However, the higher-spec versions could be powered by the 1.5-litre, TSI EVO petrol engine that does duty in the Karoq mated to a 7-speed DSG.

The Skoda VisionIN would be a rival to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks. In addition to its sibling built using the same skeleton called the Volkswagen Taigun. Prices for the Skoda VisionIN or Kliq would range between Rs 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: TeamBHP

