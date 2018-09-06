Skoda Vision RS design sketch reveals stunning cabin details: Unveil at 2018 Paris Motor Show

Skoda has just released the interior design sketches of the Vision RS. The images give an outlook on the future Skoda RS models and a first impression of the concept study’s interior. The company has chosen to give a preview of the model before the world premiere at the Paris Motor Show that is slated to take place in October 2018. Apart from the image, Skoda has also released a video showing the interior with vegan and sustainably produced materials that is taking its shape in a Prague design studio. The footage also invites the viewer into the studio in the Czech capital, not far from Prague Castle, Charles Bridge, the Dancing House and Zofin Palace. The company says that the first designs for the future Skoda models are not only being drawn up at the design studio in Cesana / Mlada Boleslav, but also in the inspiring environment and atmosphere of a Prague art nouveau building at Masarykovo nabrezi.

The cabin sketch shows that an airy interior with floating seats, carbon and crystal glass with a striking resemblance to motorsport. The elongated instrument panel of the Skoda RS has carbon elements and looks symmetrical with the contours of the radiator grille. The Skoda Vision RS gets handmade and specially cut crystal from Lasvit that is Czech's renowned glass manufacturer. The instrument panel on the Skoda Vision RS features special RS design animations and the illumination is set in such a way that the lighting looks to interact with the infotainment system touch screen.

Talking of center console, the unit gets a space-frame design while the integrated shift-by-wire operation of the DSG is made purely of carbon. The Skoda Vision RS gets special loop-shaped door handles that are reminiscent of racing cars. The storage compartments get elastic rubber bands for more convenience. The carbon fibre used on the Skoda Vision RS contains 100% recycled polyester. This coupled to the seat covers made from vegan Alcantara shows that Skoda has focussed on sustainability as well.