Skoda’s Vision IN SUV to take on Creta, Seltos with a fantastic interior, sketches reveal

Skoda India has released a design sketch that reveals quite a bit about the upcoming SUV, and it looks fantastic! The first glimpses of the interior of the upcoming SUV looks dynamic and the dual-tone colours do look promising. Screens are plenty and the entire layout shows a brand new design language and everything has been designed specifically for the Indian market as a part of the India 2.0 strategy.

The SUV that this interior suggests at will measure in a length of 4.26 metres which puts it right smack in the middle of the compact SUV battle which sees the new entrant Kia Seltos dominate the market, against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks Renault Captur and also the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Skoda says that the interior design sketch first glimpse of the concept vehicle’s interior which will make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The sketch shows a wide dashboard with several levels and designed to match the symmetrical contours of the Skoda’s signature front grille right in the centre of the dash. The sketch also shows that interior uses a liberal amount of the colour orange to add a bit of contrast. The air vents are finished in chrome, at the centre of the dash is a wide free-standing infotainment screen, it also features an all-digital instrument cluster which is derived from Audi’s Virtual Cockpit. The only buttons visible in the image seem to be on the driver’s steering wheel which also sees a new design along with the SKODA lettering rather than the brands logo for the first time. The buttons and the knurl wheels on the steering wheel will most likely offer the driver to function the infotainment, the virtual cockpit and cruise control settings of the vehicle along with other parameters.

Seeing the centre console you find a rather small gear selector, above which seems to be another screen. This may not make production, however, the part could be used for the climate control switchgear, or Skoda might surprise us with a haptic touch HVAC control panel.

The Skoda Vision IN is the first model which will be based on the new Indianised MQB-AO IN sub-compact modular transverse platform. While the first model is expected to be a compact SUV from the Skoda brand, it is what will also underpin a hatchback and the upcoming Rapid mid-sized sedan. In addition, the same platform will also underpin upcoming Volkswagen branded counterparts of the same models, albeit with significantly different styling.

As part of the INDIA 2.0 project, ŠKODA AUTO now manages the activities of the Volkswagen Group brands represented in the region.