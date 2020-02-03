Skoda Vision IN SUV concept unveiled: Flashier Taigun cousin to challenge Hyundai Creta

Skoda India, true to their word, have unveiled the Vision IN concept two days ahead of the Auto Expo 2020. The Skoda Vision IN concept was also shown in a flashy orange colour. This is the first SUV to be developed for our market and on the new MQB A0 IN platform. This platform also underpins the Taigun SUV. The Skoda Vision IN SUV in the meanwhile will likely be launched later this year. It will also be showcased at the Auto Expo.

If you look at the exterior of the vehicle, it indeed does look like the more outgoing version of the Taigun. The headlights are full LED and there are crystalline elements in the DRLs. There are also 19-inch alloys on offer as well as LED rear lights and a crystalline strip connecting both the tail lamps . The cabin gets vegan upholstery and the upholstery is made using Kalmkari stitching. The 4.2m long SUV has got five seats and a 2,671mm wheelbase. Not only this, there is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as a digital cockpit. At the rear, the central arm rest, extends all the way to meet the tip of the front arm rest. This essentially converts the vehicle from a 5-seater to a 4-seater. The boot space too is expected to be segment-best, though we await the actual numbers from Skoda India.

A 1.5-litre TSI petrol powertrain has been confirmed. This one will make 150hp of power and will be paired with a Shift-on-Wire 7-speed DSG. There will also be a manual. No diesel engine will be available with the Skoda Vision IN, however a CNG might be in the offing.

The Vision IN will be made at the Skoda Aurangabad facility and might also be exported to suitable markets. Skoda India will likely price it from Rs 13 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV will compete with the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.