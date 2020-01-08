Skoda Vision IN SUV concept to be showcased on February 3: Kia Seltos rival to have segment-first features

Skoda is readying an all-new SUV for the Indian market. The Skoda Vision IN SUV concept interiors were teased a few weeks ago but now, it seems that the company is ready to unveil the vehicle to the media. On February 3, Skoda will unveil the Vision IN SUV concept to a select from the media. The vehicle will showcased to the public at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, starting from February 7, 2020. The commercial launch could be next year.

This is Skoda's first car for our market that will be based on the new MQB A0 IN platform. This is not going to be a sub-4m SUV and instead will take on slightly bigger cars like the Kia Seltos as well as Hyundai Creta. It is a 5-seater and will take design cues from the Karoq. There will be LED projector headlights along with DRLs, 16-inch alloys, Skoda's new logo as well as many other features. A sunroof, digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment, powered seats, wireless charger as well as sun blinds for the rear passengers can be expected too.

Skoda will have exclusive petrol engines for the Vision IN SUV. This means the Volkswagen-derived 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor could be plonked here. It should make around 120hp of power. There will also be a slightly bigger naturally aspirated motor that could produce a bit more power. Skoda will have 6-speed manual as well as DSG options with these BS-VI engines. Given the policy that the VW group is moving away from diesels, the Skoda-led Indian contingent too will shy away from the oil-burning engines.

What do you think about this new upcoming new Skoda SUV? Will it give the brand a much needed boost? More so, what about the Volkswagen SUV that is being conceptualised on the same platform? We will have answers to few of these questions at the Auto Expo while you can let us know your thoughts on our social media handles.