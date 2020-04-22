Skoda Vision IN could be called Kliq: Upcoming Creta, Seltos rival name revealed

A phrase trademark from the public search has revealed that Skoda Auto India has applied for a trademark on the name ‘Kliq’. Given that all its SUVs start with a ‘K’ and end with a ‘Q’ we found that it was quite interesting.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Skoda India revealed its plans for the Indian market. They debuted the Skoda Vision IN concept, a compact SUV that is designed specifically for India. At the event, Skoda only announced limited details about it, but not its name. Now we have come to know that it is possible that Skoda could be calling this new SUV model the Skoda Kliq. And here’s how we know.

All of the latest generation SUV models from Skoda are named in a specific way. They start with the letter ‘K’ and end with a ‘Q’. Like the Kodiaq, Karoq, and the Kamiq. A quick search on the Indian public search for trademarks website revealed that Skoda India had applied a trademark for the name ‘Kliq’. The application was submitted only in December 2019, and it has now been accepted.

This leads us to believe that Skoda India could be planning to name its upcoming model the Skoda Kliq. However, the model launch is expected no sooner than the middle of next year and anything can happen in that time. But till then, here is what we already know about the upcoming SUV from Skoda for the Indian market.

Firstly the Skoda Vision IN or the Skoda Kliq will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine as standard. This motor would make around 114hp and 200Nm of torque. The other more powerful version could be the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that is good for 147hp and 250Nm of torque. It is likely that the slick-shifting DSG automatic will also be offered with the larger motor. The entire Skoda VW Group has announced that there will be no diesel offering in its entire line up in India and the Skoda Vision IN or Kliq will be no exception.

The foundation of Skoda’s Vision IN concept will be the same as the VW Taigun. Both will use the India specific MQB A0-IN platform that will be heavily localised. This will enable the manufacturer to bring the cost of the model down along with parts for after-sales and services.

Skoda had also shown us a glimpse of the design language it will use for the interior. It will get a brand new dashboard layout, a large touchscreen infotainment system that could measure up to 10-inch in size, a digital driver’s instrument cluster and more.

The Skoda Vision IN or the Skoda Kliq is likely to be launched around the middle of 2021. Its chief rivals will be the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, while it will also face competition from its sibling, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun. Other models in this segment also include the Renault Captur and the Nissan Kicks.

