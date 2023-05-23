Skoda unveils top variant Enyaq L&K: What’s new?

Skoda reveals the premium trim of its all-electric SUV, the Enyaq L&K, which offers more range, equipment and a bigger battery.

Skoda Auto has added the most premium Laurin and Klement variant to its all-electric SUV, the Enyaq. Based on the names of the founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement, the Enyaq L&K offers more range and is equipped with a bigger power pack. Along with this, this top-of-the-line variant also receives exterior and interior updates and a barrage of features as standard.

2023 Skoda Enyaq L&K: Technical updates

The Skoda Enyaq L&K is available in two versions — the rear-wheel-drive Enyaq L&K 85 and the Enyaq L&K 85x with an all-wheel drive system. With a total output of 282bhp, both the L&K variants have an increased power of around 81bhp over the Enyaq 80. The rear-wheel-drive Enyaq L&K does 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds, which makes it almost two seconds faster than the Enyaq 80. It has a top speed of 180 kmph and a range of 570 kilometres.

On the other hand, the all-wheel drive L&K version accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds and offers a range of up to 550 kilometres. The battery’s charging curve has been optimised; it allows the Enyaq L&K to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent of its capacity in less than 30 minutes.

Both the L&K versions come equipped with the new ME4 vehicle software, which will soon be available in the rest of the Enyaq portfolio. With the new preheating function, the battery is kept at an optimal temperature before charging. The new software has also reduced the charging time as the battery can juice up from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

2023 Skoda Enyaq L&K: Exterior and Interiors

The Skoda Enyaq L&K has an exclusive Platinum Grey colour while the window sills and roof rails are finished in chrome like the SUV’s front grille. The Enyaq L&K features the Crystal Face with 131 LEDs as standard. The Enyaq L&K comes standard with 20-inch alloy wheels that can further be upsized to 21-inch as optional. The new L&K models sport Enyaq badge on the tailgate without the suffix ‘iV’ from its name.

